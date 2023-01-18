One wonders about the legitimacy of our Legislature when a lone senator or representative can conceal their identity while blocking what’s potentially the largest conservation deal in Wisconsin’s history.

Fortunately, the lawmaker who stalled a plan for $15.5 million in conservation easements on the 56,259-acre Pelican River Forest near Rhinelander found the integrity many of her colleagues lack. And so Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Tomahawk, revealed in early January that she was the one who originally blocked the deal in mid-November.

