Fall canvas creation — Wendy McDonnell, Set Apart Art, will be the instructor as she takes participants step-by-step through the process of completing a scarecrow 10” x 10” acrylic painting. Pre-registration required. Class will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. Cost is $28 per person. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.

Adult fall football — Adult Fall Softball games will be played at the Riverside Park Baseball Diamonds. The Tuesday night league is less competitive, while the Wednesday night league is more competitive. League play format with two games per team each night. Important dates: Aug. 30- Team fees and rosters are due; Sept. 6 and 7- League play begins; Sept. 28- Last day to add players to rosters. Fee is $260/team, which includes a $25 deposit to hold your team’s spot. There is a $5/non-city resident fee for any player residing outside Watertown city limits. Pre-registration is required and is currently being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office.

