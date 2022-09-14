Two fair food festivals remain for the 2022 season of the Dodge County Fair. Both fairs will be located in Beaver Dam on Sept. 17 and October 1. Join the fairs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to jump in a bounce house, pet animals, listen to live music and enjoy delicious fair food.
Scott Cowman’s three food carts will offer funnel cakes, flavored mac-n-cheese varieties, burritos, nachos and pizzas. Charlies will be offering ribbon fries, hamburgers, corn dogs and chicken tenders.
With your plate full of food grab a lawn chair and enjoy live local talent. A full line up of eight hours of diverse and local music will be arranged by Mac Daddy entertainment. In between each act there will be a thirty minute intermission.
The live music starts at 11 a.m. with MotherBucket. Sterling Milwaukee performs at 12:30 p.m., Secondhand Souls perform at 2 p.m., Blue Suede Cadillacs at 3:30 p.m., and Nick Castillo performs at 5 p.m.
Both events have space for additional vendors. Food trucks, concessions and local restaurants are encouraged to share their unique fair food offerings. For $100 per event, vendors will receive voltage electricity, water access, restrooms and garbage receptacles. Vendors may contact Barb Mullin at mullin799@gmail.com or 920-296-2209 with their interest for either event.
