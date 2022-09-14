Fair food festival
There are two food fair festivals left for the 2022 season. Enjoy live music and unique food fair this Saturday.

 Contributed

Two fair food festivals remain for the 2022 season of the Dodge County Fair. Both fairs will be located in Beaver Dam on Sept. 17 and October 1. Join the fairs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to jump in a bounce house, pet animals, listen to live music and enjoy delicious fair food.

Scott Cowman’s three food carts will offer funnel cakes, flavored mac-n-cheese varieties, burritos, nachos and pizzas. Charlies will be offering ribbon fries, hamburgers, corn dogs and chicken tenders.

