Overcast sky, Bright smile
Ed Zagorski
Apr 21, 2023

Mia Joyce Reed

Stopping to enjoy some of her animal crackers and juice, two-year-old Mia Joyce Reed is all smiles Thursday afternoon on the Watertown Riverwalk. Reed was joined by her parents, Angel Reed and Kenny Watts. The threesome were able to share some sunshine and laughs before the rain fell and storms rolled through the area.
