Brazil held a presidential election last Sunday. Here’s how The Wall Street Journal reported the result: “Brazilians elected Luiz ‘Lula’ da Silva to the presidency again on Sunday, ousting incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by less than two percent of the vote. Latin America’s largest country is gambling again on left-wing populism that has failed so often in the past.”

Did that last part strike you as familiar, because it is so often replicated here? To repeat: “left-wing populism … that has failed so often in the past.”

