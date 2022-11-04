An 82-year-old man sustains a skull fracture from a predawn home invasion, and you think it’s funny? Or that it’s fodder for another dumb conspiracy theory?
What did you do with your humanity? One is tempted to say that in your response to Friday morning’s attack on Paul Pelosi, many of you on the political right have hit rock bottom.
According to San Francisco Police, Pelosi was awakened before 2:30 in the morning by an intruder calling “Where’s Nancy?” a reference to Pelosi’s wife, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Paul Pelosi managed to call 911 and police arrived to find him and another man struggling over a hammer, which the intruder snatched away and used to bash the speaker’s husband in the head.
One would think this would be a moment for you to set politics aside, to offer words of consolation, comfort—and thanks that Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery. But one would be wrong. While some of you—Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, former Vice President Mike Pence among them—offered well wishes, others were unable to clear even that low moral bar.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin could not resist telling an audience that they would send Pelosi back to California to join her husband. How Virginia voters are supposed to send a California representative anywhere, he did not say. In Arizona, gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake mocked that Pelosi’s home doesn’t have enough protection. And a clutch of conservative luminaries—Donald Trump Jr., Dinesh D’Souza and Elon Musk among them, promoted a bizarre viral theory that the attack was actually a fight between gay lovers.
The question is not about politics. It’s about your demonization of political opponents. Was your home training that deficient? Did no one ever sit down with you and offer basic lessons in how to be human? Seriously, what’s your deal?
Shame on you—and heaven help us all—that that even needs to be said.
