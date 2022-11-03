The Watertown Daily Times has had a significant response over the past several days regarding a letter that was printed on our opinion page this week and in our Voice of the People section on our website last week.
People have reacted strongly from near and far, with some even several states away reacting to an opinion on the Darrell Brooks trial in Waukesha that was printed on our website. Some of those who have written to us thought it was our reporting or our endorsement of a particular viewpoint.
It drew so much attention, it was near the top of Google searches briefly and was our second-most read item this month, after the unfortunate death of a former Watertown art teacher.
The concerns that have been raised are part of the continual erosion of the wall that once was high between the daily newspaper and most other forms of large-scale conversation. Now, with email, social media and alternative websites that are far less expensive to operate than a printing press and a carrier delivery system, there are so many more voices, and the newspapers many of us have known for most of our lives have taken on a different role in our society.
Traditional newspapers, in general, remain committed to a middle-of-the-road path toward truth. Part of the reason is the same as it was a century ago, to avoid pushing away advertisers, but readers have come to expect it, as well.
That doesn't mean the individuals who work at our publications do not have feelings or biases, but true professionals who work in this business know how to put those biases aside. The system we've cultivated over many decades ensures checks and balances so that accidental inclusion of bias is noticed and eliminated by others in the chain of command.
As newspapers have faced expanding competition and price increases, the industry has had to evolve. That's left us with fewer layers of fact-checking, proofing for grammar and watching out for balance and bias. Readers have noticed this, and it's one of many factors that have affected trust in our institutions.
But the principles that guide us remain the same. Fairness, integrity, balance and providing a voice to all views.
Some of those viewpoints can be extreme. They can seem outrageous, inflammatory or even straight-out cookoo. Nonetheless, when people write to us, they generally represent the real feelings of a segment of our society, and it it our duty to allow people to express themselves on occasion.
We're not going to allow people to cite blatantly incorrect facts, to use hate speech or to demean someone who is not a public figure. Nor does this page exist to allow people to compliment or complain about an experience at a business, because I'm sure you can imagine how easily that would be manipulated.
But sharing ideas, feelings and thoughts, as long as it is respectful and has some basis in reason, is good for all of us. Many of us gravitate toward people who think like us, who have experienced life the way we have. Social media and remote work, for all their benefits, amplify these problems.
So we will continue to print a wide range of opinions, as long as the authors are willing to put their name to them. I encourage you all to present your viewpoint for public scrutiny, as well.
Jim Ferolie is the regional executive editor of Adams Publishing Group of Southern Wisconsin and interim managing editor of the Watertown Daily Times and Daily Jefferson County Union.
