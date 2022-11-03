The Watertown Daily Times has had a significant response over the past several days regarding a letter that was printed on our opinion page this week and in our Voice of the People section on our website last week.

People have reacted strongly from near and far, with some even several states away reacting to an opinion on the Darrell Brooks trial in Waukesha that was printed on our website. Some of those who have written to us thought it was our reporting or our endorsement of a particular viewpoint.

Jim Ferolie is the regional executive editor of Adams Publishing Group of Southern Wisconsin and interim managing editor of the Watertown Daily Times and Daily Jefferson County Union.

