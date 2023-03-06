Friday's pages included the column by Tom Schultz about a program I was honored to give with the genealogical society. The theme of an overview of newspaper history came about while doing other research and I recognized its value to the community. I believe Watertown can be proud of its past newspapers.

My talk argued that our current paper connects to our first paper. Here is how. Hadley's "Chronicle" was first and evolved for a decade. A historian commented "The Watertown Republican" was a continuation of the "Chronicle" meaning in spirit. The "Republican" under Lawton, Moak, Keyes, Norris, and others had a historic run from 1860 into the 20th Century. It was purchased by P.H. Swift and his son Ward and the name was changed to "Daily Leader" to "Weekly Reader."

