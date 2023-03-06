Friday's pages included the column by Tom Schultz about a program I was honored to give with the genealogical society. The theme of an overview of newspaper history came about while doing other research and I recognized its value to the community. I believe Watertown can be proud of its past newspapers.
My talk argued that our current paper connects to our first paper. Here is how. Hadley's "Chronicle" was first and evolved for a decade. A historian commented "The Watertown Republican" was a continuation of the "Chronicle" meaning in spirit. The "Republican" under Lawton, Moak, Keyes, Norris, and others had a historic run from 1860 into the 20th Century. It was purchased by P.H. Swift and his son Ward and the name was changed to "Daily Leader" to "Weekly Reader."
The "Watertown Daily Times" was an alternative choice for people. That paper had a breakaway group of employees who started the "Watertown News"- Holland, Killian, Doerr, Kuenzi, and Bruegger. The "News" and "Daily Times" entered into merger talks. Clifford of a Juneau newspaper became party to the negotiations. A new company under the "News" ownership bought out the "Daily Times" but kept that latter name on the paper and went on with James P. Holland as publisher and John Clifford as editor. When Holland died, descendants of John Clifford purchased all the shares to become a family-owned, independent newspaper. Today APG is trying to find a success strategy to extend the timeline of our single newspaper.
To me, the great one of Watertown newspaper and civic life was James W. Moore. He arrived in Watertown from New York as a boy the year Watertown hosted the Wisconsin Editorial Association Convention. He apprenticed as a printer at other newspapers before he bought the "Watertown Gazette" and made it into a strong news source. He merged the "Watertown Democrat", a publication of Daniel Ballou, another notable literary stylist, into the Gazette. The Gazette had the second-longest run of any newspaper in the city. James W. Moore had a full newsworthy life and a well-rounded personal life. He continued to print the paper into his 80's when the Gazette's financial situation forced him to retire. Moore epitomized publisher/editor and citizenship to me.
The history of the surviving "Watertown Daily Times" is best known by the man who had the influential career as it's managing editor, Tom Schultz, a long lived native of this city. It is a history with a collection of storied events and people.
