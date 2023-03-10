The Hustisford School District is going to have a referendum on the April 4 ballot. Part of the $19.5 million will be used to replace heating and cooling systems which are from the original construction of the schools in 1971-2 for John Hustis and 1979-80 for the Junior-Senior High School. Repair parts are no longer available. The high school is operating on one boiler because parts are unavailable to fix the other boiler. Both schools also need security and safety upgrades.
After five community discussion meetings, it was decided to build a new addition onto the Junior-Senior High School because there was much difference in cost to build new versus remodel old buildings. The remodeling would have included new heating, air conditioning, bringing the building up to ADA code, replacing original windows and lighting (fluorescent to LED and natural light), and moving the office at John Hustis to the entrance of the school for security. All these things and more can be accomplished with the new addition.
There are many advantages to having a new addition. One would be safety. Student pick up by bus would have a separate area from car pick up. There also would only be one heating and cooling system to maintain.
Most of the Junior-Senior High School mechanical systems are original, meaning more than 40 years old. The Junior-Senior High School would receive a total makeover of all these systems to bring the school up to speed with new technology for teaching. The Junior-Senior High School roof is 25 years old and has to be replaced. The roof has many leakes. Replacing the roof will allow natural lighting in school with skylights. LED lights would also be installed to replace the fluorescent lighting.
These are just a few of the reasons the Falcons Forward Committee is asking for you to vote yes on April 4.
