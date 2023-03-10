The Hustisford School District is going to have a referendum on the April 4 ballot. Part of the $19.5 million will be used to replace heating and cooling systems which are from the original construction of the schools in 1971-2 for John Hustis and 1979-80 for the Junior-Senior High School. Repair parts are no longer available. The high school is operating on one boiler because parts are unavailable to fix the other boiler. Both schools also need security and safety upgrades.

After five community discussion meetings, it was decided to build a new addition onto the Junior-Senior High School because there was much difference in cost to build new versus remodel old buildings. The remodeling would have included new heating, air conditioning, bringing the building up to ADA code, replacing original windows and lighting (fluorescent to LED and natural light), and moving the office at John Hustis to the entrance of the school for security. All these things and more can be accomplished with the new addition.

