PARIS — You know what they say about guys who wear the same outfit every day — like the late Apple Inc. founder Steve Jobs in his black turtlenecks and jeans, or Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg with his hoodies, or former Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s military fatigues, or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plain khaki top and pants. Simplifying their wardrobe frees up intellectual bandwidth for more important things, such as, in Zelenskyy’s case, a Vogue magazine photoshoot, but also to multiply demands of his allies.
Zelenskyy’s calls for weapons resulted in EU countries giving their own away to the detriment of their own national security. “EU countries have responded to Ukraine’s call and supported it with weapons. However, arms deliveries to Ukraine have drained European stocks of ammunition, heavy and light artillery, air defense and anti-tank systems, as well as armored vehicles and tanks. This shortage creates a situation of vulnerability that must be addressed as a matter of urgency,” EU Internal Market Commissioner, Thierry Breton, said last month.
Zelenskyy’s calls for sanctions resulted in the EU sanctioning its own gas supply from Russia to the detriment of their own citizens and industry, with the now EU asking member states to ration gas consumption by 15 percent starting this month and at least into next year.
The fallout from the energy crunch has already hit Germany — Europe’s biggest economic engine — well ahead of winter, as authorities fire back up dirty coal plants, and consider doing the same with nuclear energy, while citizens have turned to stockpiling wood, and industry representatives worry about the impact on manufacturing.
Zelenskyy even asked the West for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, resulting in a rare refusal. As former White House spokesperson Jen Psaki pointed out, “it would essentially mean the U.S. military would be shooting down planes, Russian planes.” It would therefore have been the fastest path to World War III.
But now Team Zelenskyy is making demands of prominent Wall Street establishment executives and threatening nothing short of war crimes prosecution for refusal to comply. Ukraine is alleging war crimes against it by JPMorgan Chase, Citi, and HSBC, according to one of Zelensky’s economic advisers, Oleg Ustenko, who told the Financial Times that by engaging with companies that sell and trade Russian oil or gas or in Russian energy shares, like Gazprom, Rosneft, Lukoil, and Vitol, he believes that “they are committing war crimes.”
Team Zelenskyy is threatening to pursue the managers of these Wall Street companies personally all the way to the International Criminal Court, which the U.S. doesn’t actually recognize. In 2002, the U.S. passed the Hague Invasion Act during the Global War on Terrorism, allowing the U.S. to liberate any American or citizen of an allied country held by the court.
Imagine the precedent that Zelenskyy could set. First, Wall Street management gets pursued like regular Pol Pots. After that, why not also let him hound executives, board members, and shareholders of the military industrial complex for war crimes? It’s not like the Western weapons being sent to Ukraine are innocuous.
Maybe even NATO and the European Union could back Zelenskyy against the military-financial-industrial complex since they also raised the red flag last month on their own weapons being poorly tracked in Ukraine, with the potential to end up floating around Europe and falling into unknown hands.
If Zelenskyy is truly serious about peace, then by all means he should start with those who most profit from war. He certainly has a lot of material to work with among his own allies.
