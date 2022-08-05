PARIS — You know what they say about guys who wear the same outfit every day — like the late Apple Inc. founder Steve Jobs in his black turtlenecks and jeans, or Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg with his hoodies, or former Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s military fatigues, or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plain khaki top and pants. Simplifying their wardrobe frees up intellectual bandwidth for more important things, such as, in Zelenskyy’s case, a Vogue magazine photoshoot, but also to multiply demands of his allies.

Zelenskyy’s calls for weapons resulted in EU countries giving their own away to the detriment of their own national security. “EU countries have responded to Ukraine’s call and supported it with weapons. However, arms deliveries to Ukraine have drained European stocks of ammunition, heavy and light artillery, air defense and anti-tank systems, as well as armored vehicles and tanks. This shortage creates a situation of vulnerability that must be addressed as a matter of urgency,” EU Internal Market Commissioner, Thierry Breton, said last month.

