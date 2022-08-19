For the last 12 months, Democrats, who wallow in a perpetual state of gloom anyway, have been almost catatonic about the midterm elections. Most Democrats were convinced they would overwhelmingly lose control of the House and Senate, thereby setting themselves up to lose the White House in 2024.
But suddenly things are looking up. The tide is turning. Not so much for the House, but definitely for the Senate, where Democrats not only have to hold onto all 50 seats they now control, but pick up at least two more in order to offset the influence of West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema, who too often qualify as DINO’s, or Democrats in Name Only.
Ironically, the improvement in Democratic Senate prospects is due primarily, not to anything Democrats have done, but to the shenanigans of Donald Trump, who has saddled the Republican Party with a slate of Senate candidates it’s hard for anybody to take seriously. It makes you wonder whether Trump endorsed these candidates, not because he wanted to win back the Senate, but because he wanted to deny Mitch McConnell the chance to regain the post of Senate majority leader. If so, he could not have done a better job – for Democrats.
Georgia’s Herschel Walker wins the prize of dumbest of them all. Not even his most ardent supporters could argue that Walker, who claimed as recently as June that there are 52 states, is qualified to be a U.S. senator. His campaign staff acknowledged he’s a “pathological liar” (no wonder Trump endorsed him) after Walker told them he has only one child, when, in fact, he has four – three with women he never married. Which is hard to square with his criticism of absentee fathers.
Walker also falsely claimed to work in law enforcement and undergo training by the FBI. He’s lived in Texas since 2011, and only re-registered in Georgia when he filed for Senate. And he’s hounded by accusations of a former wife, that he once held a gun to her head and threatened “to blow my brains out.”
On the issues, Walker’s a walking gaffe machine. He insists the jury’s still out on evolution: “At one time, science said man came from apes, did it not? … If that is true, why are there still apes? Think about it.” And his analysis of climate change is LOL funny: “Since we don’t control the air, our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air. So when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then – now we got to clean that back up…”
For worst candidate of all, Walker faces stiff competition from Mehmet Oz, whom Trump forced on Pennsylvania, even though he’s a longtime resident of New Jersey. Trump endorsed Oz because he’s a TV celebrity, unconcerned that a 2014 study published in the British Medical Journal revealed that over half the medications Oz promoted on “The Dr. Oz Show” were fake.
On the campaign trail, Oz is a colossal embarrassment. “Saturday Night Live” never aired a funnier skit than Oz’s campaign commercial last week, where the befuddled candidate appeared in a Pennsylvania supermarket lamenting the price of vegetables and a jar of salsa he was buying for his wife’s “crudité.” Oz got everything wrong. “Crudite” is not exactly a middle-class Pennsylvania specialty. As Democratic opponent John Fetterman pointed out, if Pennsylvanians serve anything like it at all, they call it a “veggie tray.” And nobody serves “crudité” with salsa. Oz even got the name of the supermarket wrong.
Oz also attempts to appeal to middle-class voters by insisting that he only owns “two homes,” when, in fact, he owns 10 houses, including an $18 million mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, and a condo in Turkey.
Democrats have three other promising chances of flipping a Senate seat. In Wisconsin, Trump sycophant Ron Johnson, who promised not to run for re-election, is trailing challenger Mandela Barnes by seven points. In Arizona, Trump-endorsed Blake Masters, who’s backing a nationwide ban on abortion, is far behind incumbent Mark Kelly. And in Ohio, author J.D. Vance’s candidacy has withered in the face of an aggressive campaign by Democrat Tim Ryan. Icing on the cake: New Hampshire’s Maggie Hassan, once considered the Democrats’ most vulnerable incumbent, now looks secure – thanks again to a likely extreme Trumper opponent.
For Democrats, chances of winning the Senate look stronger. Now, two more months to work on holding the House.
