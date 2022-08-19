For the last 12 months, Democrats, who wallow in a perpetual state of gloom anyway, have been almost catatonic about the midterm elections. Most Democrats were convinced they would overwhelmingly lose control of the House and Senate, thereby setting themselves up to lose the White House in 2024.

But suddenly things are looking up. The tide is turning. Not so much for the House, but definitely for the Senate, where Democrats not only have to hold onto all 50 seats they now control, but pick up at least two more in order to offset the influence of West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema, who too often qualify as DINO’s, or Democrats in Name Only.

Load comments