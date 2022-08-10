PARIS — Talk here in Europe has recently turned to energy rationing. The pretext? National security, or the need to stick it to Russian President Vladimir Putin. It’s absolute nonsense and a “crisis” entirely of their own making — contrary to what they want us to believe.

“Putin’s new gas squeeze condemns Europe to recession and a hard winter of rationing,” according to a recent CNBC headline. Except that Putin isn’t “condemning” Europe to anything. It’s Europe’s own self-imposed gas crunch that has it looking down the barrel at what various economists are now predicting to be a recession.

