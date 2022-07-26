Dear Attorney General Merrick Garland:

You are doubtless familiar with the old adage that, “The wheels of justice may grind slow, but they grind exceedingly fine.” As we watch your Justice Department’s ongoing investigation of the criminal conspiracy that was the Trump White House, many of us can readily vouch for the first half of the axiom. Justice has, indeed, proven slow. Whether the result will be “exceedingly fine” is the thing we have trouble with.

