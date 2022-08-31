There’ve been so many conflicting reports, charges, and countercharges, it’s hard to know what to think about the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Aug. 8. So, this week, let’s take time to sort it all out.

One. Is this a big deal? Yes! Because, according to the Presidential Records Act of 1978, enacted by Congress in response to Richard Nixon’s attempts to take all his papers with him to San Clemente, presidential papers belong to the American people, not to the president, and must be preserved in the National Archives. That’s the law. No president or White House staffer has authority to unilaterally overrule or make exceptions to the law.

Load comments