There’ve been so many conflicting reports, charges, and countercharges, it’s hard to know what to think about the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Aug. 8. So, this week, let’s take time to sort it all out.
One. Is this a big deal? Yes! Because, according to the Presidential Records Act of 1978, enacted by Congress in response to Richard Nixon’s attempts to take all his papers with him to San Clemente, presidential papers belong to the American people, not to the president, and must be preserved in the National Archives. That’s the law. No president or White House staffer has authority to unilaterally overrule or make exceptions to the law.
Two. Did other presidents follow the Presidential Records Act? Yes! Without exception, every Republican and Democratic president since Nixon – Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush 41, Clinton, Bush 43, and Obama – all set up ongoing procedures to protect documents and turn them over to the Archives. Except Donald Trump, who insisted that all documents belonged to him.
Three. Did Trump actually take White House documents with him to Mar-a-Lago? No doubt about it. We still don’t know how many, but 15 boxes were retrieved from Mar-a-Lago by the National Archives in January, another batch was turned over by Trump aides in June, and 26 boxes were removed by the FBI on August 8. There could be more.
Four. Were these important papers? Again, no doubt about it. So far, out of all documents returned or seized from Mar-a-Lago, archivists have discovered 300 documents, totaling more than 700 pages, marked as classified.
Five. Did Donald Trump himself know what was going on? Absolutely. As reported by the New York Times, during his presidency Trump resisted staff efforts to preserve documents for the National Archives by insisting that all documents were “mine.” He declared that any document he took from the Oval Office to the White House residence was automatically declassified – an authority he did not have. Trump himself created this mess.
Six. Was the FBI search justified and legally conducted? Yes, and yes. Alarmed by the number of top secret documents found in the first 15 boxes and unable to secure the cooperation of Trump staffers to return additional documents which they knew to be in Mar-a-Lago, the National Archives asked the Justice Department to step in.
Seven. How serious is it? Very serious, indeed. On my podcast, the BIllPressPod, Former Obama White House Counsel Gregory Craig told me there are three statutes that the DOJ found probable cause to believe Trump violated: the Espionage Act, which makes it a crime to be negligent in the handling of defense-related material; the Presidential Records Act, which makes it a crime to destroy government property; and obstruction of justice.
Eight. Is Trump legally vulnerable? Absolutely. In his defense, Trump’s lawyers argue he’s protected by “executive privilege,” seeming to forget that their client’s no longer in the Oval Office.
Bottom Line. The issue of presidential records stashed away at Mar-a-Lago is serious business. Trump has skated so far.
That would be especially ironic, given it was Donald Trump who wanted to put Hillary Clinton in jail for having classified information on her emails. I can already hear the crowds chanting: “Lock him up!”
