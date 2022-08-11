“When you’re attacking FBI agents because you’re under criminal investigation, you’re losing.”

That 2016 tweet from Trump campaign advisor, and future White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, then referring to Hillary Clinton and Democrats, took on a special irony on Monday, as former President Donald Trump and his allies spent much of the day and night railing against the FBI for raiding Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and occasional home that morning.

