With just a little more than two months to go before the 2022 midterm elections, one issue is emerging as a top turnout driver. And if Democrats do the historically unimaginable in November, staving off what was predicted to be an off-year Republican bloodbath, we can likely trace the root cause back to one fateful night in the spring of 2022.
On May 2 at 8:32 p.m. EDT, Politico published a leaked draft of the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that would overturn Roe v. Wade and nearly 50 years of what was considered law of the land.
That moment, followed by the court’s final overturning of Roe in June, changed the political landscape for both parties in a midterm election year that was looking likely to be like any other, in which the party in power is punished at the ballot box.
Record-high gas and consumer goods prices, inflation, supply-chain stagnation, a looming recession, an immigration crisis at the southern border, a bungled Afghanistan pullout, and several big-ticket legislative losses had President Biden’s approval rating at a measly 35% in January of this year.
Fast-forward to now, when Biden’s approval is at 44% — his highest in a year — and mostly due to rising support among independents.
While he can certainly thank lower gas prices and some other political wins, including passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, for the boost, the overturning of Roe v. Wade and subsequent attempts to effectively ban abortions in numerous states is benefiting Democrats all over the country, and in some cases for the first time.
In Michigan, Democrats are leading in the gubernatorial race, and a new poll finds that abortion is the top issue voters are contemplating.
In Georgia, a recent poll found that more than half of voters do not support the state’s new abortion law banning most abortions around six weeks of pregnancy, and Democrats there are hoping the issue can bring them over the finish line.
In California, abortion is emerging as a driving issue, as a whopping 81% of voters list it as “very important,” a full quarter higher than the national rate.
In Texas, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke’s first ads of the general election cycle focus on his state’s archaic abortion restrictions. One ad features a damning poll showing only 13% of Texas voters said they supported no exceptions in cases of rape.
And for the first time, abortion is among the top five issues of concern to Latino voters, according to a new poll, with more than 70% saying abortion should be legal, regardless of their personal beliefs.
For all the giddiness among many right-wing lawmakers and personalities at the court’s decision to overturn Roe, it was clear from the get-go that this would be bad for Republicans. That’s because, unlike many other hot-button issues, American support for access to legal abortion has remained practically unchanged for decades.
From 1976, when Gallup first started polling abortion, to 2022, a comfortable majority of Americans have agreed abortion should be legal, with some restrictions.
In contrast, the number of Americans who believe abortion should be illegal in all circumstances has decreased, from 22% in 1976 to 13% in 2022. That group has remained the minority since 1978. And the number of Americans who believe abortion should be legal with no restrictions went up, from 21% in 1976 to 35% in 2022.
There’s no doubt in my mind that Democrats can beat the odds and keep the Senate and maybe even the House in a year they were supposed to lose both. And if they do, Republicans can yet again blame Donald Trump, and his three Supreme Court appointees.
