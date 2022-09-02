With just a little more than two months to go before the 2022 midterm elections, one issue is emerging as a top turnout driver. And if Democrats do the historically unimaginable in November, staving off what was predicted to be an off-year Republican bloodbath, we can likely trace the root cause back to one fateful night in the spring of 2022.

On May 2 at 8:32 p.m. EDT, Politico published a leaked draft of the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that would overturn Roe v. Wade and nearly 50 years of what was considered law of the land.

Load comments