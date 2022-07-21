PARIS — Here in France and around Europe this week, the mercury has been topping 42C (108F). Sentient adults are fully capable of deciding for themselves how to handle the situation, as they have always done throughout human history when faced with challenging environments. Some take off to the beach or to the local swimming pool, while others enjoy the modern benefits of air conditioning, either at home or in public spaces. But now our Western governments are trying to weasel their way into our summertime decision-making.

The British government has declared a national emergency and called two cabinet meetings over the heatwave, with the weather office warning of a danger to life. The nanny-state has swooped in, telling people to drink water, work from home, and avoid travel. It’s hard to believe that this is the same country that sent young men to storm the beaches of Normandy on D-Day. Today, they’d be asking if they’re certain to have packed enough organic juice and snacks in recyclable packaging to keep their energy up while they fought Nazis.

