So where is the cassette player on our new Honda Pilot?
We just got our 2023 model earlier this month and it’s a bit of a culture shock.
OK, I kind of expected that the cassette player might be gone. But I was a little taken aback at the lack of a CD player.
My old Honda Pilot, vintage 2005, had a cassette player, believe it or not, and a sound system that could queue up six compact discs at a time.
The new one? I’ll let you know when I am done reading the manual. I am up to page 522 and nowhere near the end. And that’s not including four auxiliary manuals, including 199-page “brochure” just for the navigation system.
The manuals are thicker than the old Watertown phonebook, which, come to think of it, probably was on its way to obsolescence about when my last Honda cassette player was made.
(I am not sure anyone under age 30 even has any notion of what a phonebook is, although some hipsters might know what a cassette is.)
Now don’t get me wrong. I love our new car. It’s the most incredible car we have ever owned. And it still smells like a new car. What’s not to love about that? It’s heaven on wheels.
But the leap in technology is mind boggling. It has a media screen bigger than my first laptop. Even though it is incredibly well organized, there are countless settings, warnings, chimes and messages. I am trying not to get either numb to it all or distracted by all the flashing messages.
This is what happens when you turn your back on technology. It catches up to you in a hurry. And I am a guy who has a yen for tech.
But when you wait 18 years to get caught up, it can be jarring. And there are so many options.
Almost every warning or system can be turned on or off or adjusted to somewhere in between.
Sometimes I wonder if we American were just asking for it. During the Cold War, we used to laugh at the Russians, because they never had any options in everyday life. We’ve always loved our choices, and we have got our comeuppance. We’re drowning on choices.
Just driving into the garage is like a pyrotechnics display. Orange lights flashing, then red lights.
Everything is beeping. All of it is trying to tell me that, yes, the garage is a tight squeeze. My car feels violated for some reason. I hope nobody calls the police, because I must have broken some traffic law somewhere — and I am in my own garage.
It’s got an incredible Bose sound system that is like being in a concert hall, but the sound can come from any one of a number of places, none of them cassette or CDs, although there is probably a way to make that happen if I so wished. Bluetooth links to my phone, the satellite, a thumb drive or even something called HD radio, which I never encountered before. It even has an intercom system — so the driver can scold people in the back seat.
(My dad would have loved that! “I’m going to come back there and whack you kids so hard your teeth will rattle.”)
At any given moment, I can know exactly how much air is in each tire, whether my windshield wiper solution is low. It can warn me if someone is in my blind spot. The cruise control paces me to automatically be not too close to the car in front of me. If I am getting fatigued, it suggests I take a break. If I drift over the white fog line, I get an orange notice. It even turns on and dims my high beams for me.
No wonder I have drifted over the line. I have nothing left to do as the driver — except maybe adjust the fader on the 12-speaker sound system.
And remember when the cops pulled you over for speeding and you could tell the white light that you did not know you were speeding? Well this system has a little replica of the last speed limit sign you just passed and it’s right next to your speed limit on the speedometer.
Me: “No, officer, I must have missed the speed limit sign. Was I really going over the limit by that much?”
Officer: “Yes, and the proof is on your own dashboard.”
Me: (snarling at my car): You traitor!
I can even look at the dashboard and see which of the eight available seatbelts is not buckled. I can open the rear door by waving my foot. I can unlock my car by just walking near it. I never have to worry about leaving the lights on; it turns everything on or off as it sees fit, and it’s almost always right. This car is smarter than I am.
I can even start my car in my bedroom, but I have to confess that any car that would let me start it from the bedroom needs to go in for some serious automotive counseling.
Nevertheless, this car knows more about me than I know about myself. And there are cars on the road way more advanced than this one. It’s a little scary.
I hope my Honda doesn’t pick a fight with a Chevy, or mix it up with a Tesla, or start to bully a Toyota. These cars have radar, cameras, satellite uplinks – and they control it all, so who would know if they were ganging up on us?
My wife is intimidated by all the technology. I am just tempted by it. One thing is for sure. Either way, we’re both in trouble.
Every time the car starts up (with its push-button ignition and push-button gear shift), it flashes me a warning reminder on the screen — telling me that if anything goes wrong, don’t blame the technology, blamed the driver, because, the car says, I am in charge, not the car.
That’s just what it wants me to think.
Buzz!
It just warned me to watch what I say.
