I am coming to you live from Scott’s garage.
With the possible exception of a mouse or two we are likely to stumble across, however, the only thing that is live in this garage is my wife and I, who are trapped here, due to our own procrastination.
We have lived in this house for 37 years and the garage, like most garages, is filled with things that we should have parted with long ago, but they go out into the garage, which is like garbage purgatory. It’s where rubbish waits patiently until Scott and Nancy get good and ready to dispose of it.
But now, this stalling tactic is catching up to us. Not only is this garage long overdue for cleaning, but we just found out our new car is a foot — yes, 12 inches — longer than our old car, so we have to clean out a wall of debris just to get the car in the garage.
And we’re both loathing it.
Sure, some of it is easy. The vinyl downspout extension never quite worked on our aluminum gutters on the house? Gone! And don’t forget the car-top carrier that was built for a car we no longer have — from the era when cars still had gutters (think the 1980s!).
However, even once you get your mind out of the gutters, there is still a lot of stuff we are going to have to throw away.
My wife volunteered to get rid of a chaise lounge, which was bright yellow and dated back to the days when were newlyweds and she use to try to get a suntan in the backyard. Trust me, that has not been used since the Coppertone era.
I was next and I had to get rid of the vintage golf bag with my Northwestern clubs (odd numbers only) that dated back to my childhood, when my dad would take me out to the links. I saved them thinking they might come in handy, but I got new clubs and so do my kids, so these 1960s vintage clubs had to go, along with an old bag my wife had.
Sporting goods, as it turns out, are one of the big reasons our garage is a disaster. We both had wooden tennis racquets from our childhoods. Both of our kids played on the high school tennis team, but those wooden racquets had been owning that space on the peg board since 1986, before they were even born. Nancy’s was “signed” by Margaret Court. I looked it up; she was an Australian woman big in tennis in the 1960s. Margaret, you can come pick up your racquet at any time.
Maybe it was because it was March and winter had taken its toll, but there were countless boxes filled with deflated basketballs and footballs — some of them signed by Margaret Court’s peers, I think.
Add to that pile are lethal-looking squirt guns, snowboards, hockey sticks, life vests in assorted sizes and boxes holding all manner of balls — golf, tennis, baseball, whiffle balls, and even some softballs, shuttlecocks and lacrosse balls. Were they breeding like rabbits back there? I thought Margaret Court was keeping things in order back there.
And we have four inflatable and connectable rafts that we took up north to the cottage — and used once. But out kids are getting older and no one ever wants to use them again.
It got worse from there. I found an old deck umbrella, some heavily used grills and speakers for tailgating, a leaky cooler and a seemingly endless supply of lawn chairs in ever vintage possible from the last 40 years. I am going to need to open a lawn chair museum and charge admission just to afford the cleanup costs for this garage.
This was not a job for a couple sexagenarians (which always sounds more fun than it is, by the way). This was a job for a front-end loader and a dump truck.
Nevertheless, they were not available. It was just the two of us and a lot of arguments.
At one point, she accused me of getting rid of her precious garage broom. Let’s be honest. This is an old car brush for cleaning snow off of windshields, but my wife finds it devilishly handy for sweeping the garage floor. I said, “If I got rid of that, I would be the one in charge of sweeping the garage floor, so that is the most valuable thing in our garage.”
I have a couple of saw horses I have not used since 1990, when I built a room in the basement and a picnic table in the backyard. Otherwise, they sit there grazing in the back of the garage, desperately trying to avoid the glue factory.
It’s bad enough that our kids were sports junkies, but a lot of this stuff goes beyond sports; it was inherited from our parents when they were emptying their houses. “Sure I will take this weird tool that you twist to make holes in your garden!” “Yes, that Sunbeam electric rototiller from the 1960s will be valuable!” “Of course we want that Coleman one-burner stove.”
Did we use any of that? Nope, nope and nope, but they have been waiting for archaeologists to unearth them for decades.
Bags of peat moss, weed and feed, and mulch live side by side with rusting bird feeders and parts from long discarded sundials.
Our car is due to arrive soon and we’ve cleared out nowhere near enough space yet, even after all we have gotten rid of.
Even Margaret Court — I just checked Wikipedia — is still alive. Thanks, no doubt to our garage.
Yes, our garage is where almost all things in our house go to die. Except that they don’t. And Margaret Court, as they say in tennis, couldn’t love this racquet more!
