When you take your wedding vows, most everyone recites the standards.
And, to be sure, they are the biggies: for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish. Without a doubt these promises are the most important.
We are approaching 41 years of marriage, and we have been tested, as all married couples have, but, fortunately none of them have been tested to the brink. There honestly has been no time when our marriage was in jeopardy, I feel proud and fortunate enough to say.
However, I will say there are some things on the second layer down that have rankled either of us now and then. I am not saying that even these have pushed the panic button in our marriage, but they have a cumulative effect. Most people are not going to succumb to a single bee sting, but when the hive turns on you, it can get a little ugly.
I am not suggesting that we amend the standard vows, but I am advising any newlyweds out there that if little things are annoying you now, it’s likely you’d better come to turns with them, because they are not going to get better.
That toilet seat, I am going to have to say, is occasionally going to be pointed up and not out, I am sorry to report. And I tend to stack old newspapers and cardboard boxes on a pile in the living room, rather than open the cabinet nearby to store them away, or better yet, just tote them to the garage. I also have a tendency to hold onto clothing that most normal human beings would have said should have been donated to charity or turned into rags 20 years ago — yes, I said 20. (I can’t tell you how many times I see old photos from 2000 or so, and I say, “Oh, that’s my new sweatshirt.” Yeah, no. It’s an antique. And don’t forget the incessant puns and dad jokes she has to endure. That alone, would be more than any spouse should have to bear, but it was, thankfully for me, altogether lacking in the vows we recited.
There are exceptions to the rule. When we were first married, I smoked, about 50 cigarettes a day. But, after much nagging from wife, and a few personal scares over my health, I did quit, cold turkey (the only way, in my opinion), so people can change. However, I am here to tell you that changes is more rare than not.
That little outline is actually pretty short. If my wife were to pen this column, I am sure my list of transgressions would be so long, we’d have to add a “continued next week” to the bottom of the column. But it’s not called Nancy Free. It’s called Scott Free. Maybe one day I will have her pinch hit and
she can air all of my dirty laundry. And, as the woman who normally does the family laundry, and has for the past four decades, she would have a lot of laundry to share. But, until the Tide turns, (see what she had to put up with?), that’s my list of transgressions.
Now Nancy’s list is not long, but there are a few things in that second level that do give me pause. (And speaking of that, did you hear the one about the polar bear who walked into a restaurant and ordered “a hamburger and…and…and…fries.” And the waiter asked, “Why the big pause?” And the bear lookedat his paws and said, “I don’t know. My dad had them too!”)
She has a tendency to turn every flat surface into a filing cabinet. She has well-meaning hopes to read articles, product disclaimers, owner’s manuals, pamphlets, books, magazines, fliers, bank statements, the mail, and just about any other printed material and she puts aside to read another day. And when that pile gets too big, she starts another one. And then she goes into another room, and does it again.
Every room has a pile of papers patiently waiting for my dear bride to have time to read them.
And when the counters and tables get full, she puts things on chairs. Sometimes there is no place to sit because every horizontal surface is taken up. And when those are full, she goes vertical. Between the toaster and pitcher on the counter, there are papers. An empty gap on the bookshelf? Papers, in a folder next to another folder filled with papers. Magazine rack has some room? You guessed it.
When company comes, she scrambles. All these carefully sorted piles get combined and stacked in an obscure corner of the bedroom, or in a box that is out of sight. And that is all well and good, until we can’t find the electrical bill, or are looking for receipts to deduct on taxes, or just want to remember what groceries we need this week.
Suddenly we’re in a panic rifling through the piles, frantically trying to find the document we need. She’s not a slob. She’s not a hoarder. She’s just a wife who has high hopes that she will have time to read everything she wants to read, or feels obliged to live. But invariably she never has enough time.
Eventually guilt or sheer resignation takes over, and she concedes, discarding her best intentions when faced with the overwhelming avalanche of it all.
So there you have it. My poor wife has just one failing. That’s not bad — except for the fact that I just ranted about it for several paragraphs. And I didn’t even mention how she likes to leave behind coffee mugs and glassware behind her in every room!
My list, by comparison, was so long. Right?
Something tells me that I am really going to get it when she reads this column. She might clobber me and I will have to go to the doctor.
(So a guy goes to the doctor and he’s given several pills to improve his health. “Doctor, “he says, “this is a lot of pills to take all at once.” The doctor replies, “Don’t take them all at once. Take one on Monday. Skip Tuesday. Take another Wednesday. Skip Thursday. Take the next Friday. Skip Saturday. Then take the last one on Sunday.” On Monday, the doctor runs into the man’s wife, and asks how the patient was doing. His wife said not well. Her husband, she said, had passed away. The doctor was astounded. “I was sure the pills would make him better.” His wife replies, “Well, the pills were fine, Doc. It was the full days of skipping that give him the heart attack that killed him.”)
Obviously I need go no further. When it comes to secondary vows, it is clear my wife is the one who has endured more than her share of the bargain. I rest my case — right under this stack of papers. Let’s see which one was that again?
