Easter is over and the bedlam that is the Peterson family get-together has subsided.
What a difference more than 60 years makes.
I grew up in a family of six, four children and my parents, and, make no mistake about it, there was an ample share of chaos gushing out of all of our family get-togethers back in the 1960s. But it was nothing like the family tree that has sprouted up and resulted in what can be a gathering — so far — of as many as 31 people, nine of them age 7 and younger. And sometimes dogs, too!
My parents had a big old Victorian house, suitable for large gatherings, but growing up we almost never had any grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins or other relatives over. It was just the six of us, a small nuclear family.
Yes, we got Christmas cards and gifts from relatives, but it was always just the six of us. And then we all grew up, got married and had children. And then our children had children. And suddenly the Peterson clan mushroomed. First it was six. Then it was 10. Then it was 19. And now we have hit 31, and a real possibility that more will be arriving before this generation taps out.
The math works both ways. It’s not all about the addition of so many young children; there have also been subtractions. Over the years, we have taken some devastating losses, the deaths of both of my parents, due to failing health and old age, and my youngest sister, Laurie, to a traffic accident at age 56. All of those were some of the worst tragedies of our lives, but we stayed strong.
Perhaps what is really the most amazing aspect is that we all get along. In a world obsessed with divisive issues and going your own way, we are an oasis.
I am not saying there aren’t political differences, occasional petty squabbles, a spectrum of opinions, and even religious diversity to contend with, but we have all, and without any discussion or even hard feelings, agreed to set them all aside. It’s like we all have tacitly agreed that getting the family together to enjoy the blessings of that camaraderie takes precedence over everything else. It’s actually what binds us together.
And if you asked any of us what the reason is for this concordance in generation after generation, it all started with my mother. She’s been gone since 1994, but her spirit lives on in all of us. Certainly my dad played a role, of course, but I think even he would admit that it was her love that sustained all of us, him included.
It’s become fashionable in some circles for people to blame their parents for all of their ills, but at the Peterson household my mother and my father are revered and cherished. It’s their legacy of love that is carried on in all of us. There is a genuine willingness to gather four times of year, summer, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter, and share the blessings of family.
Nevertheless, with that many people around, it’s hard to explain the cacophony. If you ever seen “Home Alone,” you have some idea of what the frenzy is like: kids running in all directions, some crying and some laughing, and always some sick. The kitchen is like a scene from some absurdly crazy restaurant during the rush time. Drinks are spilling. There is almost always a game turned on and muted. Snacks are everywhere, on plates, on tables and the carpet (unless the dogs spot them first). And the adults form in numerous clusters around the room, trying to share family news, gauge health concerns, pick up a little gossip, commiserate and swap some hugs now and then.
As wonderful as all of this is, the math is starting to work against us. Fewer and fewer homes are big enough to handle a crowd that’s this size. The sheer numbers mean that we are rapidly reaching the point where there is not enough room for everyone to fit together, especially as the children, no longer infants, are big enough to take up space, roam around and get into mischief.
Certainly I enjoy the blessing of peace and quiet after these events, but the joy and crazy buzz of the Peterson gatherings, and the happiness it brings are some of the best times of the year. Big families are a rarity these days, but you can live them vicariously these four times of year.
And that brings us back to how it all started.
I have no idea how my mother was before we were born, but I can tell you that she was forever changed by the death of my older brother, when he was 4 years old, on the same day my older sister was born. It was a devastating death of their first child, and I have no doubt it changed my mother in profound ways. She lived with that grief for the rest of her days, but she did not let it consume her. I will never know if this is true, but I firmly believe that she chose love, joy and togetherness as the way forward, as the tonic to guide her soul. She knew just how fragile life can be, and what a gift life is, and how loving each other is all that matters, and that we cannot ever forget to make sure those we love know how much we love them.
I think back at how that seed, that nucleus of the 31-person Peterson family get together was so different in the 1960s and 1970s. But in many ways it was not that different at all.
Yes, the family is no longer a single generation, but three, and it’s become huge. But the love we all shared is exactly the same, the living legacy that woman, who would have been 100 years old this month, left behind. She wouldn’t expect a show of gratitude, but our gatherings silently embody it. She would only have wanted what I am sure she can fully enjoy from her heavenly perch, to see all of us enraptured with the love she instilled in all of us.
We carry on not because of her, but because of what she blessed us with.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.