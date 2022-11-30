A lot has changed since the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, the country club resort and unofficial classified document storage facility where Donald Trump resides.
“I’ve seen enough. The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization,” House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said at the time.
Indeed, there was a brief frenzy about how the search would cause Republicans to rally to Trump’s banner. “The FBI just made Donald Trump president!” an NBC reporter quoted a Trump adviser credulously.
When Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Jack Smith as a special counsel to investigate Trump’s possession of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago the response from Republicans was muted. Garland also gave Smith part of the Jan. 6 portfolio.
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said nothing. Mitch McConnell said nothing.
Some other presidential wannabes offered mostly tepid criticism. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo worried that special counsels take too long.
The stories coming out of the Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas weren’t about unified Republican opposition to the special counsel.
So, what changed? The midterms ushered in a vibe shift of biblical proportions on the right. Overly Trump-aligned candidates, especially election deniers and other Trump sycophants, were a drag on the GOP. “I was not a never-Trumper,” former House Speaker Paul D. Ryan told ABC’s Jonathan Karl, clearly trying to hammer home this point to wavering Trump supporters, “But I am a never-again Trumper. Why? Because I want to win. And we lose with Trump.”
Now, as a constitutional matter his involvement in the Jan. 6 effort to overturn the election may be too complicated to prosecute criminally a plausible or even consistent explanation for why he took the documents or refused to return them.
It also wasn’t clear he’d come out of the midterms damaged goods. Such clarity explains a lot.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.