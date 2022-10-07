It’s no secret that government spending has been out of control for years. But come December, Congress will have a golden opportunity to stem the tide of red ink. Whether or not that happens is entirely up to Senate Republicans.

Congressional Democrats have been on an unprecedented spending spree ever since Joe Biden took the White House. This has fueled crippling inflation, which has cost the average U.S. worker $3,000 in purchasing power and added more than $3 trillion to the national debt.

