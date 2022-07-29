Does the name Todd Akin ring a bell? For conservatives who remember the 2012 presidential election all too well, it induces a kind of political PTSD.
Akin, the Republican nominee favored to unseat Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in Missouri, sent shockwaves through the GOP when he said, in defense of no abortion exceptions for rape or incest, “From what I understand from doctors, that’s really rare. If it’s a legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down.”
The backlash was appropriate and swift. The GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney, Sens. Kelly Ayotte, Roy Blunt, Scott Brown, Richard Burr, Ron Johnson, Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and others denounced the grotesque and ignorant comments, and called on Akin to withdraw his nomination. He refused, and was trounced by McCaskill on election day. Because in today’s GOP — still effortlessly led by Donald “grab ‘em by the p—y” Trump, those kinds of comments are so commonplace they barely register.
So abundant are they, in fact, that there are categories of anti-women Republicans.
These are guys like Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who, incidentally, is under federal investigation for alleged sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl.
This past weekend, Gaetz characteristically put his worst foot forward at a frat bro gathering called Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, founded by fellow frat bro and military critic Charlie Kirk. Gaetz, a self-appointed authority on whom men want to impregnate, later doubled down on his assessment. When asked by a reporter, “You’re suggesting that these women at these abortion rallies are ugly and overweight?” he replied simply, “Yes.”
Then there are the Everyman Elites, guys who insist that only they understand the plight of “real” Americans, while everyone else is “establishment” and not to be trusted.
On his popular prime-time show earlier this month, St. George’s Prep grad and Fox News’ $10 million man Tucker Carlson used a tragic mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Illinois to attack women.
Then there are the Neanderthals, brutes who often sound more like they belong in caves rather than Congress.
Matt Birk, the former NFL player now running for lieutenant governor of Minnesota, said at a National Right to Life event last month, “Our culture loudly and stealthily promotes abortion, telling women they should look a certain way, they should have careers, all of these things.”
A different sort of Neanderthal is the one accused of assault or domestic violence, and there’s more than one running for office.
Eric Greitens, accused by his ex-wife of physical and child abuse, is running for Senate in Missouri.
Herschel Walker, accused by his ex-wife of domestic violence and stalking, is the Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia.
With men like these, is it any wonder more women identify as Democrat than Republican by a nearly 10-point margin? Or that both Bushes, George H.W. and George W., earned approval rates in the 70s among women, but Trump’s were only in the 30s?
The days of outlier Todd Akins are gone, as are the days when comments like his were immediately denounced by Republicans. Now we’re awash in Akins, and party leaders barely bat an eye.
