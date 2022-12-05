More than a year and a half after the expiration of his term, Dr. Frederick Prehn continues to occupy a seat on the Natural Resources Board, which sets policy for the state Department of Natural Resources. His refusal to step down has allowed him to cast the deciding vote in key decisions related to wildlife management, PFAS water quality standards and land acquisition.

On Nov. 16, my organization, Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA), asked a Dane County circuit court judge to rule that Prehn violated Wisconsin’s open records law when he failed to turn over dozens of text messages related to his refusal to step down. Those text messages recently came to light because of our ongoing lawsuit against him.

