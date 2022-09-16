Over the past few days, it’s safe to say we’ve all shed a tear or two, maybe even said a prayer, and quietly reflected on the tremendous loss the world collectively experienced last week. For many that’s because of the historic and solemn events unfolding in the United Kingdom.

But I’m not talking about the death of Queen Elizabeth II at age 96. I’m talking about the grief and trauma many in MAGA world are apparently experiencing, inflicted by President Biden and his very mean speech earlier this month.

