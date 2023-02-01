On Jan. 7, Memphis police officers stopped 29-year-old Tyre Nichols for a traffic violation and then beat him so viciously that he was hospitalized and died three days later.

Memphis, Tenn., Police Chief Cerelyn Davis called the beating “heinous, reckless and inhumane,” and fired the five officers involved. On Thursday, the district attorney announced that the officers had been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Late Friday, the city released video footage of the horrific beating.

