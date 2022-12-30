Managing Editor
Pop quiz time: What year was the last confirmed wolf sighting in Dodge or Jefferson counties?
If your answer starts with “19,” or “18,” you’re wrong. Twice. That’s okay. I was wrong, too when I guessed.
The last time confirmed wolf sighting in Dodge County was when one was discovered on the side of Highway 151 in 2020, after being hit by a car, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The last confirmed sighting in Jefferson County was in 2019, according to the DNR.
DNR biologists also tracked a wolf through Dane County and into Rock County, where they suspect it snuck across the state line into Illinois in January 2022. I can only imagine it became disoriented by the term “Cubs fan.”
I went looking for these factoids when I saw that the Wisconsin DNR had extended public comment on the state’s wolf management plan until Feb. 28. As a child of the 1980s, 90s, and early 2000s in Wisconsin, I expected wolves to be a “far away” thing.
In fact, if you had asked 18-year-old me—who occasionally romped through local woods—what my top concerns in life were, girls, college and getting my parents to lend me the car would probably top the list. I doubt wolves would have made the top 50. Coyotes? Sure, maybe, for my pet. But wolves? That’s an NBA team, right?
My complacency (wolves probably love complacency … that’s how they getcha) was a product of the time I grew up. Wolves in early 19th century Wisconsin were like disco today: an occasional delight, but a public menace in large numbers.
By the late 1880s, wolves had been largely eradicated from the state. By 1960, not a single wolf was found in all of Wisconsin, and they were declared locally extinct.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department added gray wolves to the list of protected endangered species in 1973, and since then, Minnesota wolves have recolonized the state, starting up north and pushing ever south. The rebound was so successful, the feds tried to remove wolves from their list of protected species. Between 2014 and 2021, state management allowed for sporadic wolf hunts. However, in February, a federal circuit court judge ruled that the Endangered Species Act still applied to wolves.
It’s tempting to think, as we sip our espresso drinks and shop at local stores, that wolf management—some Wisconsin Native groups argue that “management” is the wrong term, given the co-equal relationship their spirituality establishes between wolves and humans—is far removed from our day-to-day in both time and space. That’d be wrong.
So what do we do with this knowledge?
Reading and understanding what the state intends to do about wolves is a good start. The draft plan—it’s 150 pages—is available at shorturl.at/alJX1.
An interesting side note: hunting wolves is far more detrimental to them than say, deer, because wolves have a society with rules about which wolves can have pups. Wolves preying on livestock can also be relocated or ultimately killed, and farmers compensated for lost animals. When a wolf society is disrupted by a hunter, who do we make out the compensation check to?
Unanswerable philosophical quandaries aside, bringing and feeding your pets indoors at night is probably a good first step. For rural readers, bear spray is a non-lethal alternative to carrying a gun. Keeping your pet close is probably a good step, and if you have concerns about coyotes, the same kind of spiked harness can probably ward off a wolf.
All of these measures and awareness are probably the best antidote to the most likely least favorable outcomes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.