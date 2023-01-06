Managing Editor
As the House of Representatives struggles to elect a House Speaker, it’s hard not to see a reflection of the country at large.
Bitter divisions within the majority Republican Party have forced at least an eleventh ballot (and counting) for the first time since the 1920s. Republicans on one side favor Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). Republicans on another side favor Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) or Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) or Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.). On the other side of the aisle, the Democrats united behind Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), but they don’t have enough votes to put Jefferies in.
Rumors of a compromise candidate circulate widely, including Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.). The Constitution also doesn’t require the Speaker to be an elected official at all.
All Wisconsin Democrats voted for Jeffries. All Wisconsin Republicans voted for McCarthy.
Without a Speaker, new Representatives-elect can’t be sworn in. They can’t consider bills currently being passed in the Senate. They can’t consider the nation’s business.
Esteemed Representatives-elect: I’m available as an option, if you can beat the salary of my current employer. Message me for more details, and for the bank account number of a helpful United Nations banker to whom you can wire money for the purchase of the Brooklyn Bridge.
I know some American voters sympathize with Representatives who find both the preferred majority and preferred minority candidates unpalatable. These voters write in “Baby Yoda,” “Mickey Mouse,” or “SpongeBob Squarepants” every year.
Some Representatives, like voters, are faced with a coercive binary choice they don’t like. In response, voters opt for the ludicrous and the grotesque (apologies, SpongeBob). Representatives don’t have that luxury because unlike the ballot box, everyone’s watching. Imagine the outrage in Peoria (or Watertown or Fort Atkinson, for that matter) if they found out someone voted for Mickey Mouse.
It’s particularly frustrating when a simple solution exists for both voters and Representatives-elect. As an example, let’s take politics out of the matter and decide as a town where we’re going to go for dinner. For the further sake of argument, let’s narrow the choices down to pizza, tacos or burgers. No majority, and we all eat leftovers.
I like tacos. I’ll accept pizza. I’m tired of burgers, and can’t eat another one for at least a week.
If I have only one vote, I’ll vote for tacos, as will about a third of the town. A third of the town will vote for pizza. Another third of the town votes for burgers. No one option wins the majority required for dinner. We’re all doomed to leftovers.
But what if we could all list our preferences (put another way, rank my choices)? I’d rank tacos first, pizza second and burgers third. Burger people might rank tacos or pizza second.
On the first count, let’s say the vote is about the same as my choices. Tacos has the largest chunk of hungry supporters, followed by pizza, followed by burgers.
We take burgers off the list, and everyone who voted for burgers in the first vote is moved to their second choice.
In our hypothetical town, pizza wins. Pizza voters (and pizza restaurant owners) are over the moon.
From the perspective of the town, everyone’s first choice (other than the pizza crowd) isn’t selected. But more people had pizza listed as their second or first choice than had burgers or tacos as their first.
From the perspective of a tacos voter, I don’t get everything that I want. But I don’t get what I didn’t want. The same thing goes for the burger voters. They didn’t get what they wanted, but more of them had pizza as their second choice. The people who are most disappointed are those who voted burgers-tacos-pizza, but there are few enough of them that the vote points toward the most good for the most people, and fewer still than if burgers won.
If our Representatives-elect cast similar ballots, we’d have a Speaker. It might not reflect the simple majority’s wishes, but it would reflect what most Representatives were happiest with (even if that meant voting for the other party as a second choice). Moreover, Representatives would be put in a position where they would have to do what we elected them to do: exercise their judgment, as opposed to placard holding or watching the other party argue for your amusement and chagrin.
It could also give representatives currently forcing ballot after ballot the opportunity to say “I voted for Jeffries/McCarthy/Jordan/Donalds/Scalise/O’Connor” without gumming up the works and forcing delays that we, as voters, ought not tolerate in our employees.
I suppose it could be worse. In December 1855, the election of a Speaker took two months and 133 ballots before Rep. Nathaniel Banks was elected. We’re just cracking double digits on the third day.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to get some taco pizza. Compromise can be a great thing.
