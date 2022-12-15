Tragedy is the banner under which the public throws open doors and tramples muddy footprints on the hallway of private life.
It’s something we all know, but seldom acknowledge. It’s simultaneously irritating and delightful. It’s part of what makes a community more than just a bunch of houses.
For example, funerals are public occasions held on private premises. Police reports and court documents are more public footprints on private life.
Another example from Monday in Watertown: about 100 people blocked a public thoroughfare to hold a memorial vigil for the victims of a recent house fire outside the burned house.
Based on the conversations I overheard, a member of the public could reasonably divide the attendees into two groups. Some were present to solemnly pay their respects. Others were there because it was Monday night in a small town and there was nothing better to do if you’re under the age of majority.
I’m told I have the unprinted photos of young people flipping off the camera to prove the latter. To be honest, it was pretty dark and so any such middle fingers are likely underexposed and indistinguishable. Sorry, kids. Better luck next time.
Among those rushing in with muddy — inky might be a better fit — feet is the local newspaper. On Monday night, that was me.
School officials subsequently identified victims as students. Names and precise ages are pending the release by the police department and the conclusion of an investigation being conducted by the fire department and the State Fire Marshal. When they are released, that, too, will appear on the pages and websites of the local newspaper, just like their triumphs on local school sports teams, their opinions about anything they chose to opine on and the other memorabilia of life in the public sphere.
Most of us — by which I mean the broader public — can’t imagine ourselves in an identical situation or what our reactions would be. The least bad thing any of us can do is offer condolences and support, and that was clearly on display Monday evening.
I offer them here on my part, without condition.
However, only limited imagination is required to understand a member of a family in which three people have died might not want to speak at length to a reporter. The bare minimum of empathy is required to honor such a refusal, made directly.
As a long-time reporter, I know full well that sometimes in life the only comment available is “No comment.” I also know high emotions can sometimes get in the way of a measured or polite refusal. I don’t take it personally and I hope our readers understand this, too.
Nevertheless, I have to ask in order to be refused.
So I was a little shocked when another emotion reared its head amid the grief and support and joviality: rage.
A probably well-intentioned but misguided attendee shredded my business card in front of me when I asked them to pass it to a family member of the fire victims. Another attendee suggested they would try to have the police remove me for trying to speak with the family member. Both physically blocked my access to the family member.
Keep in mind, I had not spoken with the family member at all, but had waited for her to finish speaking with someone else so I could pay my condolences and offer my business card in the event she or someone else in the family wanted to talk at some point in the future. The thought that an interview of any kind would take place didn’t even cross my mind.
As far as I can tell, neither of these people were family members. They might have been neighbors. I don’t know. Our conversation was unfortunately short and heated on their part. When I asked if they knew the family, I was told it was none of my business.
Public affairs in Watertown are my business. I am paid to write about them.
They’re all of our business, if we’re acting responsibly and charitably as part of a community. A public gathering, whether informally organized via Facebook or announced via newspapers, is a public affair. A person picking their nose on a sidewalk could be on the front page the next day, because that’s a public location. (Nose-pickers of the world: you are probably safe on my watch, unless you find gold in there.)
At the same time, I did not arrive in Central Wisconsin by way of a turnip truck. I know there is a wider discourse about who or what a journalist is, what their position in society is or should be.
Part of this discussion involves popular culture tropes about underhanded reporters just trying to make honest folks look bad. If you think you’ve been ill-treated by anyone in my organization, I want to know about it. That’s why my email is printed in the paper on Page 2 of every issue.
Part of this discussion has come in the form of threats and intimidation. I want to be clear: I don’t think a tense conversation in a public thoroughfare qualifies as either.
But the worst course of action for anyone is to use grief as either a cudgel to abuse strangers or a wall to separate ourselves from others.
That’s how a community becomes just a bunch of houses.
