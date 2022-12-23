Happy holidays!
I can practically hear some readers scoffing from here. I don’t even need to check the global media conspiracy spy satellite network for confirmation. It’s just as well. I forgot my username and password a long time ago.
“He’s just part of the war on Christmas.”
“Oh God, another liberal.”
“Political correctness runs amok!”
It would be tempting to sign on to the war on Christmas simply to spite the unjustified grumblers. As an Internet wag once typed, in a fit of pique: “The war on Christmas will end when Christmas has ceased its illegal occupation of November.” I agree Christmas has grown beyond its historical boundaries to consume a disproportionate amount of the year. I would also argue that Christmas aggression now threatens Halloween, and I worry about Fourth of July’s tenuous position near the warm-weather paramilitary wing known as “Christmas in July.”
Maybe worry is too strong. I still haven’t seen any preemptive military incursions against the North Pole, or the systematic destruction of Christmas decorations. Rumors of this “war” appear greatly exaggerated.
Hyperbole aside, if there is a “war on Christmas,” it was lost before it began. Who in their right mind could possibly argue against peace on earth and good will towards all?
This year might mark a turning point in the so-called war. A Google News search for the term “war on Christmas” elicited more columnists opining against the war's existence than columnists proclaiming the war to be raging.
The splashy term “war on Christmas” probably does better in Google search results and TV audience focus groups than “minor difference of opinion over Christmas.”
The suffering in Mexico, Ukraine, Yemen, Ethiopia and elsewhere this year should also keep us all mindful of declaring cheap wars on things.
Odds are pretty good anyone I’m seasonally wishing well in Dodge or Jefferson counties is a member of a Christian church. The odds I will offend by wishing a “Merry Christmas” are correspondingly low. Why not open with “Merry Christmas?” Why not say “Merry Christmas” to people I meet on the street instead of “Happy Holidays?”
The answer is one word long, but contains multitudes: Plurals.
I’m a stickler for language and schedules. This time of year, whether because of Chanukah, Christmas, Diwali, Kwanzaa, Saturnalia or any of the other myriad holidays that revolve around the winter solstice, I’m unlikely to see any particular casual acquaintance more than once. We all take days off from work for the various holidays (apart from first responders and other essential employees … I hope someone sneaks you folks a cup of hot chocolate or eggnog). Amid stuffing our faces with Christmas cookies, sipping our New Year’s Eve beverage of choice, caroling, gift-giving and charity work, we see family and friends briefly before they return to their corners of our respective worlds and we return to our corners of theirs.
It’s unlikely I’ll meet anyone I see before Christmas in the brief stretch between Christmas and New Year’s, which is also a holiday. So when someone wishes me a Merry Christmas, I always secretly wonder: Why do they want my New Year to be horrible? Are they so spiteful as to wish me a miserable Boxing Day? What is it about me that makes them not wish my Epiphany celebration merry, too?
Paranoid? Certainly. Ridiculous? Maybe more than a little. However, even within the bounds of the Christian faith, more than one holiday is celebrated around this time of year.
Beyond the understandable need for inclusion on the part of major corporations, who want your dollar no matter your creed, there’s a grammatical argument to be made that “Happy Holidays” is simply the most correct expression to use.
So once more, with feeling: Happy holidays!
