Managing Editor
A few minor tweaks are afoot for the local edition you hold in your hand starting Tuesday.
Familiar faces may be moving around within the pages. Some things may be located in different sections than before.
The daily newspaper is still very much a routine, and changes to that routine can be challenging. I’m outlining the changes here, and a little bit of the justification for them, and I welcome discussion, feedback and suggestions. I like to think of them as improvements, but that’s something best left to individual readers.
Some of the changes have already been implemented. For example, our dedicated Page 4 section of the paper typically alternates among various functions.
In the past, the “Commerce” page of the paper has traditionally taken on that function on Mondays. That’s now moved to Thursday.
That’s in part to address concerns that some of the financial content appearing in Monday’s paper is from the close of Markets on Friday. That means by the time it shows up in the paper on Monday, it’s already three days old.
The financial stories will continue to feature wire about world markets, along with gold, silver and local crop prices.
We’ll continue to update world financial news on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, with the midweek figures available on the Thursday commerce page, alongside the triumphs and challenges for local businesses. However, they may appear on different pages depending on space constraints.
The “Agriculture” page has also shifted to Tuesdays. The goal there is to have more locally-focused agriculture news and features early in the week.
On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Page 4 belongs to the traditional op-ed pages with “Voice of the People” letters from local residents and editorials and commentary from around the country.
Each of these pages will be anchored by one of our local columnists. On Mondays, that will be this column. One of the reasons you’re reading about this now is that there will be no paper on Monday because of the postal holiday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
On Wednesday, former managing editor Scott Peterson will continue to write “Scott Free.” Friday, former managing editor Tom Schultz will furnish “In Times Square” ahead of the weekend.
Speaking of weekends, a frequent critique of the Daily Times is that we no longer have a weekend edition. In other words, when residents have the most time to devote to reading the paper, there’s no current paper to be found.
Then there’s the matter of our dedicated USPS delivery people. Everywhere is doing more with less, and that means the papers sometimes don’t make it into the mail in time for local delivery, in part because there aren’t enough mail carriers to keep up with the volume and mass of today’s online ordering consumers. Holidays, both the widely celebrated ones and the federally mandated ones, can also disrupt delivery schedules. That can be especially challenging for those readers who prefer to read the print edition instead of look at the website.
In the parlance of our times: I feel you.
While a weekend edition is something of a luxury in today’s small newspaper industry climate (I’ll save it for when I win the lottery, assuming I don’t win it tonight), I can use the resources I have to make sure that the stories we do produce aren’t lost in the shuffle.
To these ends, the lead story on our website starting at 9 a.m. every Saturday will be a weekly digest of all the stories that appeared in the paper called “Watertown This Week.” (The title is a work in progress: the first edition ran Saturday under the headline “In Case You Missed It”)
This serves two purposes: it’s a way to catch up on all the weekday local news in one spot, even if it’s on a phone, tablet or laptop instead of with the paper in front of you; and it allows anyone who misses a print edition to catch up in the event that the postal service doesn’t deliver.
One side-effect of this is that important “good” news will be placed, at least once a week, on an equal footing in one location with important “bad” news.
I use quotes there because what’s good or bad is a matter of opinion, and my business is all of the news.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.