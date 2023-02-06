Last week’s snow and cold have given me a severe case of nostalgia.

Winters in Wisconsin of my youth seem to me to be the stuff of legend. I remember multiple snow days in single school years. I remember building snow forts in the front yard of my house as early as December (sometimes November). I remember the feeling of hot chocolate as it poured into my rail-skinny elementary-school aged body. I remember frequent trips to the sledding hills near the Wind Point Lighthouse in Racine, and spending hours going up and down the hills.

