Last week’s snow and cold have given me a severe case of nostalgia.
Winters in Wisconsin of my youth seem to me to be the stuff of legend. I remember multiple snow days in single school years. I remember building snow forts in the front yard of my house as early as December (sometimes November). I remember the feeling of hot chocolate as it poured into my rail-skinny elementary-school aged body. I remember frequent trips to the sledding hills near the Wind Point Lighthouse in Racine, and spending hours going up and down the hills.
I can hear the audible rolling of a thousand eyes from here. “Sure, Grandpa. Then you walked uphill both ways to school and arm-wrestled a wooly mammoth for the last can of corn at the general store.”
For the record, the mammoth’s name was Clyde. He was an Aquarius.
Apart from this last week, I haven’t felt much in the way of winter weather throughout November and December for years. Granted, I was in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where within six days I gave up the whole idea of “cold” for some of those years. Granted, I was in Alaska, where people start to complain about the heat in the mid-50s for others.
There are two possible explanations for this.
The first is that as a youngster, I perceived winter differently. Six inches of snow to a grown adult is a nuisance. Six inches of snow to someone who’s only 36 inches high and maybe not in the best use of their relatively new limbs is an insurmountable barrier to travel. I was just smaller, so the world around me seemed bigger. Let’s call this the “Little Me” theory.
The second possible explanation is that like all people eyeballing their 40s nervously, I’m tough as nails compared to this younger generation by dint of all the hard winters I’ve survived. By this logic my grandparents were hewn from granite meteors from beyond the eight dimension. Let’s call this the “Weaker Winter” theory.
So I pulled out the National Weather Service precipitation records to figure out whether I was falling prey to Little Me or Weaker Winter.
The average annual precipitation over the last 40 years was about 34.8 inches. From the year of my birth until I turned 20, the average was 35.6 inches. From then until now, the average annual precipitation was 34.1 inches. Score one for Weaker Winter.
However, we need a more cogent examination of the winter months. We don’t want July rains to skew our data. By that measure, the average of average monthly precipitations from October through February over the last 40 years is about 1.8 inches. For the first 20 years, that average was about 2.2 inches. For the last 20 years, that came to 1.6 inches. Score 2 for Weaker Winter.
Apart from making me feel Northier-than-thou, looking at these numbers has illustrated a key point: the world around us is changing. The overall trend, what we call climate, is headed toward less precipitation in the winter months.
I’m not a scientist. However, most scientists tell me (and anyone else who will listen) this is because of a very specific human behavior.
Without changing this behavior, the ferocious Wisconsin winter might be a thing of the past.
