Wisconsin state legislators and the governor face what might be considered a “good problem.”
The state has a projected $6.6-billion surplus. Republicans, predictably, are pushing for the whole amount to be returned to taxpayers. Democrats, predictably, are pushing for only some of the money to be returned directly to taxpayers and the rest to be spent on schools and social programs.
It’s probably worth looking at the state budget at a very simplified level to understand a possible third solution. From this perspective, the state has a bunch of money in its checking account.
Let’s simplify further. Republicans want to spend the $6.6 billion on the economy. Democrats want to spend the $6.6 billion on social services and the economy. How each side wants to spend the money differs, but both sides agree that the money should be spent.
One way the money could be spent would be to pay down some of the state’s debt, the equivalent of paying off a credit card on a personal budget. A report issued this month by the Legislative Fiscal Bureau puts all types of debt obligation for the state at about $11.4 billion. Of that amount, about $8.8 billion are either general obligation bonds, transportation bonds or clean water bonds.
The state’s credit rating is high by most bond rating agencies, and the Legislature and Governor (of both parties) have used only a fraction of the state’s debt capacity over the years.
Nevertheless, one option for spending the $6.6 billion might be to take a chunk out of the state debt.
However, as someone who has in the past lived paycheck-to-paycheck, I can tell you that sometimes spending all the money in your checking account isn’t the best option, even if it’s to pay off your credit card. Spending the $1.75 you found in the couch cushions on gum seems fair. But even if your paycheck exceeds all of the monthly costs, responsible people set aside some portion of their income for savings.
On the simplified level we’re looking at, that’s important because at some point, hopefully in the distant future, I’ll retire. I won’t have regular paychecks anymore. I’ll hopefully have accumulated enough savings that the interest the money earns, plus social security, plus a part time job are enough to keep the lights on in the underground bunker where I will cower from hordes of zombies, or whatever other fashionable apocalypse comes along.
The state can’t retire. But it’s unlikely to face a $6.6 billion surplus every year. Fiscal responsibility means both managing expenses and planning for the future.
Alaska faced a similar (though not exactly identical) problem in the late 1960s. Oil was discovered on the North Slope. The state faced a windfall from companies that wanted to buy extraction rights. The state could have given it all to taxpayers, or gone on a spending spree. Rather than spend it all or give it away, they did something unique. They put it in the legislative equivalent of a savings account, and turned the management of the funds over to a state-run corporation. The corporation invested the money, and the return on the investment was put in a different fund, which pays out to every person in Alaska.
Today, that means the Alaska state government, thanks to the prudence and wisdom of their forebears, pays each resident anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000 in the form of a single annual check.
I don’t want to oversell this. Living in Alaska is not for the faint of heart. Fuel and electricity prices alone are probably enough to deter even the most dedicated get-rich-quick schemers (though lots of people try fraudulently each year to claim a check). Then there are the bears and moose and cold and the darkness. Part of the reason tourism is such a big deal in Alaska is because you get to leave before winter.
However, what is today called the Permanent Fund is worth tens of billions of dollars.
Let’s further assume that we could ensure that our $6.6-billion investment could earn a steady 3% average annual return. That would be about $198 million in additional revenues to offset the costs of running the government every year. That’s a drop in the bucket compared to the state’s roughly $20-billion general fund. It’s less than Legislators wanted to plunk down in a “budget stabilization fund” in 2021. We also don’t have oil revenues pouring into the state every year.
But $198 million isn’t nothing. It’s money that can offset sudden property tax revenue declines (in the event we all decide to move to the UP, eh), or unexpected emergency expenses. It’s money that could be added to the principle, which could earn more money. It’s money for schools and fire trucks and cops and poet laureates.
Something else not to oversell: this would take extraordinary political willpower, foresight and cooperation.
Our government demonstrably lacks the latter at the moment.
