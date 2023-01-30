Before anyone takes up a GoFundMe: small town newspaper editor scratch is enough to get by, to be sure. I don’t starve, and I’m probably poorly invested in various media streaming service subscriptions as opposed to, say, actual savings. But the car runs and I can keep it full of gasoline. I can feed my dog. I’ve never been evicted.
I like to think of my moderate income as a form of honesty. I’ll never get caught up in, for example, an SEC investigation, even as a witness. If I have a spare dollar, it’s spent on the necessities, streaming services notwithstanding. You’ll never find me on a list of campaign donors for any political cause, because I don’t have that kind of disposable income.
Also: it’s unethical and I’d deservedly lose what income I do make.
I did once donate money to that insidious organization known as Wisconsin Public Radio when I wasn’t a journalist. That wasn’t so much a donation as a long overdue service fee, based on the amount of public radio programming I’ve consumed over the years. Going by the numbers, the public radio folks got hosed.
I could probably make more money manufacturing various widgets, but I love journalism and writing, which means any given day you see me, I’m not actually working.
These middle-class foibles are why I was shocked to learn in Wednesday’s Watertown Daily Times and today’s Daily Jefferson County Union that prosecutors in Wisconsin don’t make all that much more money than I do.
Editorship comes with immense power and responsibility. I take that burden seriously. However, I’ve never held power over someone else’s freedom as a matter of law. That probably won’t be the case as long as I’m a journalist.
A decade of reporting, some of it in courts, has made me aware of the powerful role prosecutors wield.
I’ve never had to make a case to deprive someone of constitutional rights based on police reports. I’ve never had to represent the interests of the state against more well-heeled and better-staffed private attorneys.
I’ve just about got newspaper writing down (he typed, then corrected “newspeeper”). Legal briefs? Motion filings? Not so much.
It’s pretty clear that prosecutors ought to make more than I do to perform a job requiring three more years of education, and carrying the full power of the state to deprive someone of liberty, the pursuit of happiness and even life.
I do have some questions about the improvements proposed by the Wisconsin District Attorney’s Association. For example, in the ostensibly august profession of legal prosecution, what does a “merit-based incentive” look like? How would it be judged?
We know what it looks like in other industries. If I make more stock deals as a broker, I get paid more.
How would that translate into the world of prosecutions? More cases taken on, more pay? More convictions obtained, more pay? Is one murder conviction worth 20 successfully paid hunting fines?
When you add this decade’s large number of DNA-based exonerations, the proposition for merit-based incentives gets even more questionable. Does a successful appeal count against a prosecutor’s merit-based pay? Why shouldn’t it? Would a retired prosecutor whose cases were overturned because of new evidence owe that money back?
It’s clear a district attorney or assistant district attorney ought to make more money than an oaf with a newspaper column and a patient dog, but not clear how a merit-based incentive for a prosecutor necessarily serves the interests of justice.
The j-word is really what this is all about, after all.
Because it turns out justice isn’t just expensive.
