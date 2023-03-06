Numerous news outlets are handicapping the odds that the U.S. Supreme Court will torpedo President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.
The coverage is odd, in part because unlike, say, legislative sessions, where you can ostensibly count the votes as speeches are being made, good reporters could go blind trying to guess anything that the Supreme Court could do.
Despite the carefully couched language, one gem sticks out. Justice Neil Gorsuch is apparently concerned how people who paid off their student loans will feel about beneficiaries of the loan forgiveness program.
Justice Gorsuch: I feel just fine about it. It’s nice to know you’re thinking of me.
I made a point of paying off my student loans about a year ago, when I got the first job of my career paying just a little more than a subsistence level. I’ve been asked the question before, and my response is the same: I think programs to reduce or in some cases eliminate student debt are the right move.
Part of this is due to a hoary old folk saying: the only time you look in someone else’s bowl is to make sure they have enough.
Moreover, when I went to Marquette University in the early Oughts, tuition was just then crossing the $20,000 per year threshold. A quick web search reveals tuition right now is about $43,000 per year.
Using the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator, $20,000 in 2004 — the start of my senior year — is about $32,000 today.
In other words, the cost of college tuition at this one university, a private Jesuit-run university, has increased roughly 34% more than what we might expect if inflation alone were responsible for the increased price.
I personally feel I got off with a slap on the wrist compared to what students pay now, based on that figure alone.
So I understand that assistance might be required to pay off that debt. I don’t begrudge anyone else who takes advantage of that assistance to seek a better life.
There’s another tired chestnut of American life that says “No one wants to work hard anymore.” It’s been used since the late 19th century by people who are disappointed whenever workers ask for small measures of comfort, like, say, a five-day work week.
It’s a sentiment more than an economic truth. For example, I know some people in the audience right now are thinking to themselves “I never went to college in my day and I turned out just fine! This is just entitled whining by the Gimme Generation!”
The issue with that is the economy and the labor market haven’t stood still. A bachelor’s degree is today considered a requirement for jobs that used to be considered entry-level positions. Nor are manufacturing jobs, that bread-and-butter staple of hard work euphemistically referred to as “unskilled labor,” as plentiful or lucrative as they were as recently as 20 years ago.
There’s a reason that the G.I. Bill, which is responsible for pushing many so-called unskilled workers solidly into the ranks of the middle class, uses college tuition as part of its rewards package for service to the country.
The bottom line, Justice Gorsuch and company, isn’t people like me, who were fortunate enough to be in a financial position to tackle large student loans (after many years). Asking about us is tantamount to legislating from the bench. We’re not part of the picture at all and we can speak for ourselves from our position of economic privilege (and newspaper columnmanship!).
The bottom line is whether or not the law says the Biden administration can forgive the debt.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.