Ever wonder why Wisconsin has two houses in its legislature?
I wonder about this all the time. Sure, it makes sense at the federal level, where we have a wide disparity among states and economic interests. After all, whatever their overall political bent, it’s unlikely that states as diverse as New York and Utah would have identical interests.
However, I would bet that people in Fort Atkinson and Watertown, or Milwaukee and Madison, or Rhinelander and Kenosha would have much more in common than people from Maine and New Mexico would. Theoretically, the legislature’s bicameral (meaning “two houses,” for those rusty on their civics) serves as a division of legislative powers. That’s what a Wisconsin Legislative Bureau report issued in 2015 says, anyway.
In reality — and especially recently — it seems to serve as a fig leaf for single-party legislative rule. Whatever your opinion about legislative districts in Wisconsin (i.e., whether they are fair or gerrymandered worse than a map in the Lord of the Rings if it were drawn by Sauron), it is indisputable that for about the last decade, Republicans have controlled both houses.
If, as critics contend, the legislators have gerrymandered themselves into a position of undisputed power, why do there need to be so many of them? Why should we as taxpayers fund the legislature at this level, if all we get is single-party rule year in and year out?
This is especially true in the Assembly, which has maintained solidly in Republican hands for years.
I started down this path recently when I read that the Unicameral in Nebraska was being held up by a single senator. Nebraska Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh single-handedly ground Nebraska’s state house to a full stop over concerns about a bill that would have banned gender-affirming care in the state. Since Cavanaugh’s filibuster began on Feb. 23, not a single bill has passed that house, according to multiple reports.
Cavanaugh agreed to end her filibuster on Thursday after receiving a commitment that the bill banning gender affirming care would be introduced for debate.
The gridlock represents an unusual fluke in the proceedings of the Unicameral, as Nebraska’s legislature has been known since 1937, after voters held a referendum to eliminate the lower house of the previously bicameral institution.
According to the Unicameral’s own website, things improved almost immediately.
“The one-house system is more efficient than its predecessor,” the website reads. “The number of committees was pared down from 61 to 18, and 581 bills were introduced in 1937 as opposed to twice as many the previous session. The last bicameral session in 1935 ran 110 days, passed 192 bills and cost $202,593. The first unicameral session two years later ran 98 days, passed 214 bills and cost $103,445.”
There are some issues with the website, to be sure. For example, while the state correctly claims that Nebraska is the only unicameral state legislature in the country, it also incorrectly claims that it’s the only unicameral legislature in the country (both Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands are ruled by single-house senates, and territories are still part of the country).
All of this begs the question: if we eliminated one house of the Wisconsin legislature, which would we keep? The tempting answer would be the senate, which has fewer members and has been more legislatively competitive over the years. That’d eliminate the 99 members of the assembly, attendant staffers and offices, and take a big bite out of the overhead.
However, that raises another question. What’s the fairest way to represent the state’s estimated 5.9 million residents?
Keeping the 33 senators while eliminating 99 assembly members would mean that each senator would be tasked with representing about 178,000 citizens. That’s a big task for any legislature, and would make the state more undemocratic than it already is, regardless of which party has the reins.
Instead, the way forward might be to increase the number of assembly members while eliminating the senate. For example, the average size of the 100 most populous municipalities in Wisconsin, from Milwaukee’s 587,000 people down to the roughly 10,000 people in Sparta, is about 30,000 people. For each legislator to represent 30,000 people, we’d need about 196 legislators. That’s closer than the roughly 50,000 residents each Assembly member currently represents. That would be larger than the current legislature by about 70 members.
However, combining the Assembly and Senate into a single 132-member house, with staggered three-year terms for each member, would yield about 40,000 residents for each legislator, closer to the imagined platonic ideal. The mayor of a 40,000-person city certainly has more community contact than the mayor of a 178,000-person city.
The bottom line is that states are imagined as laboratories for democracy in the dual federalism system of the United States.
In such a system, we owe it to ourselves to think about alternative forms of governance.
The preamble to the Constitution starts with “We the people ...” not “We’ve always done it that way …”
