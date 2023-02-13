Sure, we can quibble about who’s best qualified to hold office. We can (and do) grow weary of political advertisements and debates. We can be consigned to the fact that the other side seems destined to win and run the country/county/city/state into the ground. We worry that no one is focused on that one issue — you know the one I mean — to which no one else is paying attention.
For all the hand-wringing, rigamarole, anguish and venom, there’s always something satisfying about slipping your ballot into the machine or box, with the feeling that despite all of the above, you’ve accomplished something.
If you voted, no matter who you voted for, you have! You’ve contributed to the ongoing American experiment, for better or worse or meh. You’ve earned, at the bare minimum, the right to be critical about the outcome and taken seriously. Fortunately, the First Amendment means even if you don’t vote, you can still complain, though I can take you less seriously then. America sure is grand.
The newspaper’s role in elections is closely guarded. The impact of the newspaper, which prints Monday through Friday, is amplified in states like Wisconsin, which allows for voters to register at the polls.
I love this about our state. If a candidate for office accidentally backs into your mailbox at 10 a.m. on election day, you can register to vote against them by 2 p.m., even if you’ve never had much interest in politics before. They might still win, but you’ve got the chance. Democracy in action.
However, it means the newspaper has to be even more careful about what we allow to be printed when. On one hand, that requires us to follow the principles of basic journalism: if you make claims, support them with evidence; avoid unnecessarily charged language; be clear about what you mean; give all sides the opportunity to respond even if they don’t take it.
That last part is the real kicker. It would be so easy to print things if we didn’t owe it to our readership to give the subject of a claim, attack or even compliment the opportunity to respond.
That’s why, in the past, the paper has held letters to the editor and Voice of the People submissions in the days leading up to elections. The newspaper’s role as a journal of opinion means a striving for basic neutrality, and it’s hard to claim neutrality if you allow one side or the other a chance to opine on the op-ed page without giving the subject of those opinions the opportunity for response.
We have two election dates in Wisconsin this year.
The spring primary election takes place on Feb. 21. In most cases, that means little or nothing for local offices, many of which are uncontested (the Watertown City Council, for example, has a contested primary race).
If you’re looking for a statement of general regret about the fact that more people aren’t seeking public office, this is it.
At the state level, the primary will winnow down the four judges currently seeking the office of State Supreme Court Justice — Jennifer Dorow, Daniel Kelly, Everett Mitchell and Janet Protasiewicz — to just two.
A note here to say that the stakes are high, since the election could remake the ideological balance of the court, with ramifications for redistricting maps, abortion access and other important issues.
Our scheduled op-ed pages are Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week. The last opportunity to submit a letter to the editor or Voice of the People on the subject of the primary election will be for this Friday’s op-ed page, meaning it should be submitted no later than noon on Thursday.
The spring general election takes place on April 4.
The last opportunity to submit a letter to the editor on the subject of the election for publication before the election will be noon March 30.
These limits aren’t designed to censor anyone, or to limit contributions to public discourse. They’re in place to be fair to everyone: voters and candidates for both offices. If you have a hot take on municipal tax reform, or the planned resurrections of the dodo or wooly mammoth, you’re still welcome to submit and be read. If you have opinions about the election outcomes, I encourage you to submit them after the election for consideration.
