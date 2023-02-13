Who doesn’t love an election?

Sure, we can quibble about who’s best qualified to hold office. We can (and do) grow weary of political advertisements and debates. We can be consigned to the fact that the other side seems destined to win and run the country/county/city/state into the ground. We worry that no one is focused on that one issue — you know the one I mean — to which no one else is paying attention.

Tags

Load comments