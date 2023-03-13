We’re about halfway between the Feb. 21 primary and the April 4 general election for state Supreme Court.

In today’s polarized political atmosphere, the likelihood that anyone will shift their vote from one side (the conservative judicial candidate Daniel Kelly) to the other (liberal judicial candidate Janet Protasciewicz) is increasingly slim. That’s a shame, because each candidate deserves a fair shake, regardless of whatever political litmus test individual voters apply. Values should be based on facts, and subject to re-examination when new facts present themselves.

Tags

Load comments