It may be the most explosive charge ever leveled by a president of the United States against political opponents. And it was especially shocking coming from Joe Biden, who campaigned on his capacity to reach across the aisle and work with Republicans.
On Aug. 25, meeting with Democratic donors in Montgomery County, Maryland, Biden lamented what he called “an extreme MAGA philosophy” that has taken over the Republican Party. “It’s not just Trump,” he noted, “it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the – I’m going to say something: It’s like semi-fascism.”
Even though Biden clarified a few days later that he was talking about only MAGA Republicans, not all Republicans, Republican leaders nonetheless responded with outrage. How dare he engage in such name-calling, they thundered. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy even demanded that Biden apologize for using the F-word.
The truth is, they’re both wrong. Republicans are wrong in protesting too much. And Biden’s wrong in not going far enough.
First, you must admit, it’s rich for MAGA Republicans to accuse anyone else of name-calling. Following the example of their dear leader, name-calling’s become their political specialty. Sen. Marco Rubio compared the Biden administration to “Marxist dictatorships.” Sen. Ted Cruz accused Democrats of engaging in “liberal fascism.”
In other words, it’s OK for Republicans to call Democrats “fascists,” but President Biden must apologize to the nation – Or resign? Be impeached? – for suggesting that MAGA Republicanism is semi-fascist? Please!
But Biden’s also wrong by branding MAGA Republicans as only “semi-fascist.” They’re worse than that. They’re the real thing. Just review the definition of fascism and check the boxes.
Cult-like loyalty to an autocratic leader? Check! Whether it’s colluding with Russia, attempting to bribe a foreign leader, inciting an armed mob to attack the Capitol Building, or absconding with top secret documents, there’s nothing for which MAGA Republicans would ever hold Donald Trump accountable. Not even, as he suggested, shooting someone in plain sight on Fifth Avenue.
No limits on power? Check! On Jan. 6, MAGA Republicans, on Trump’s bidding, tried to prevent Congress from doing its job. They refused to impeach him for unleashing an armed mob on the Capitol. Today, they still argue he’s above the law when it comes to cooperating with the Justice Department.
Denial of free and fair elections? Check! As recently as his Sept. 3 rally in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump still refuses to accept Joe Biden as president. He’s hardly alone. According to FiveThirtyEight, at least 120 election deniers, whose primary purpose is to negate the 2020 election, won Republican primaries and are on the ballot in November.
Violence against political opposition? Check! Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Trump’s guest at his Pennsylvania rally, has repeatedly endorsed calls for political violence. In 2019, she “liked” a Facebook post suggesting a “bullet to the head” of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. On Jan. 6, Trump supporters chanted “Hang Mike Pence.” Racism and antisemitism? Check! Trump welcomed the support of white supremacists, issued a ban on Muslims entering the country, attacked the Black Lives Matter movement, and insisted there were “very fine people” among those who marched through Charlottesville, Virginia, chanting “The Jews shall not replace us.”
Biden’s wrong. There’s nothing “semi-fascist” about that brand of politics. It’s outright fascism, pure and simple. It’s only “semi” because we’re not there yet, but that’s exactly what MAGA Republicans believe and where they want to take this country. MAGA Republicans deserve no apology. If the semi-fascist shoe fits, wear it!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.