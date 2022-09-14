It may be the most explosive charge ever leveled by a president of the United States against political opponents. And it was especially shocking coming from Joe Biden, who campaigned on his capacity to reach across the aisle and work with Republicans.

On Aug. 25, meeting with Democratic donors in Montgomery County, Maryland, Biden lamented what he called “an extreme MAGA philosophy” that has taken over the Republican Party. “It’s not just Trump,” he noted, “it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the – I’m going to say something: It’s like semi-fascism.”

