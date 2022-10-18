If anyone ever was a better candidate for the death penalty it is Nikolas Cruz. Four years ago the then-20-year-old shot and killed 17 people, most of them students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Cruz pleaded guilty to all counts and last week came the sentencing phase. At least one juror held out for life in prison without the possibility of parole and that was enough.

Load comments