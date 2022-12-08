On the same day the New York Giants lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving in what was the most watched regular-season NFL game ever, an embarrassing photo surfaced of the owner of what people like to call America’s Team.

In the picture — which is 65 years old, by the way — a young Jerry Jones can be seen standing behind a mob of white students blocking the path of Black students trying to integrate a high school in Little Rock, Arkansas.

