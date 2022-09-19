Inflation remained high in August, coming in at 8.3%. Strangely, despite that news, President Biden hosted a celebration of his climate-tax hike bill, misleadingly titled the Inflation Reduction Act, just hours after the latest inflation figures were released. President Biden and Democrats leaned into unprecedented spending and are now taking a victory lap, despite failing to actually tackle Americans number one issue heading into November, inflation.

We shouldn’t be surprised with the result with a little background on how we got here. Senator Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, in secret negotiations, agreed upon $745 billion in new government spending, with roughly $400 billion going toward Green New Deal initiatives. To claim the bill would reduce the deficit, they packed it with tax increases and offset gimmicks. One frightening proposal in the Act is to give the IRS $80 billion to enable the hiring of 87,000 new IRS employees in order to audit American taxpayers to squeeze every last tax dollar out them.

