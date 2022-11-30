That, at least, was the message you’d have heard had you turned to Tucker Carlson of Fox “News” for perspective the Monday after the recent massacre at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Club Q is a nightspot that had been known as a gathering place for the LGBTQ community, their oasis in a conservative (read: hostile) town where sexual diversity is scorned and unwelcome.
Before the attack was over, before he was subdued by a former soldier and a drag queen, the attacker—you won’t read his name here—managed to kill five people, identified by local police as: Raymond Green Vance; Kelly Loving; Daniel Aston; Derrick Rump and Ashley Paugh. In the first hours after it happened, authorities said it was being investigated as a possible hate crime. The club’s owner said he thought it was a hate crime. Mayor John Suthers told The New York Times it “has all the appearances of being a hate crime.”
Yet when he took to the air Monday night, Carlson insisted it might not have been what it gave every appearance of being. “The truth is, we don’t know,” he said of a possible motive.
It was intended to sound like principled journalistic prudence. It was, of course, not.
“The truth is, we don’t know,” he says.
The actual truth is, we all had a pretty good sense the moment we heard. And investigators soon confirmed it.
If all this feels familiar, it’s because it is. Shortly after a white supremacist butchered nine African-American people at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015, right wingers were similarly confused. Then-Gov. Nikki Haley said, “We’ll never understand what motivates,” such an act. Glenn Beck, said, “I don’t know why this shooter shot people.” Jeb Bush said, “I don’t know what was on the mind” of the killer.
The word “racism” barely squeaked past their lips.
Understand: While conservatives did not “cause” the carnage in Colorado Springs they surely encouraged it, Carlson in particular. So at this point, the most meaningful gift Carlson can give the LGBTQ community is his silence.
He doesn’t get to play innocent when they respond.
