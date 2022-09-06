Even in the halls of Congress, where the decibel level’s always high, seldom has such squawking been heard as last week, when every single Republican joined a chorus of outrage over President Biden’s announcement that he was fulfilling a campaign promise to forgive $10,000 in student college loans.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell denounced Biden’s move as “student loan socialism.” House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy called it a “Social Democrats plot.” Donald Trump, who never had to worry about paying his tuition, condemned it as “another election enhancing money grab.” Ted Cruz claimed that the average benefactor was a “slacker barista” who wasted years “studying useless things.” And Congressman Jim Jordan insisted Biden’s plan would only “benefit wealthy elites” from Yale and Harvard.
Seriously? It makes you wonder whether Republican politicians actually pay consultants big bucks to make them say such dumb things or whether they were just born that dumb. If only they’d taken five minutes to think before spouting off, they might not have made such fools of themselves.
A quick check and they might have remembered, for starters, that Joe Biden wasn’t the first presidential candidate to promise to forgive student loans. Donald Trump was. As president, he even announced his own plan to forgive federal student loans, with the support of Republican leaders in Congress. The only difference? Trump never came through. But Joe Biden did. Whereupon Republicans suddenly changed their position and attacked Biden for actually delivering what Trump had only promised.
Another quick check and they might have realized that forgiving student loans is not a gift to sons and daughters of the wealthiest of Americans enrolled at Yale or Harvard. In fact, it’s just the opposite. Biden’s $10,000 loan forgiveness plan is targeted to those making less than $125,000 per year, or couples making less than $250,000. The Department of Education estimates that nearly 90 percent of eligible borrowers earn $75,000 a year or less. Ivy League graduates make up less than 1 percent of federal student borrowers nationwide. And, as the New York Times reports, “the people eligible for debt relief are disproportionately young and Black.”
Some Democrats criticized Biden for taking so long to deliver on his promise, but in the end he went further than anyone expected. In addition to the basic $10,000 forgiveness plan, he offered $20,000 in relief to recipients of Pell Grants, which are limited to undergraduates of low-income families.
According to the University of Pennsylvania, the middle fifth of income earners – households earning between $51,000 and $82,000 a year more than any other income group by far. In other words, rather than “welfare for the rich,” the Biden Student Loan Forgiveness Program is probably the largest government relief program for the middle class since Social Security.
What that means is that millions of young Americans, with oppressive student loans finally off their backs, will be able to get married, buy a home, start a family, and start their climb into middle class and higher. And you can bet that many of them are Republicans. Biden’s plan doesn’t distinguish between D’s and R’s.
In the end, Republicans oppose forgiving student loans at their own peril. In its latest poll, NextGen America reports that 47 percent of young Americans are now “more motivated” to vote in the midterm elections. If $10,000 in your pocket is not an incentive for young people to vote, what is?
