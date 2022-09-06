Even in the halls of Congress, where the decibel level’s always high, seldom has such squawking been heard as last week, when every single Republican joined a chorus of outrage over President Biden’s announcement that he was fulfilling a campaign promise to forgive $10,000 in student college loans.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell denounced Biden’s move as “student loan socialism.” House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy called it a “Social Democrats plot.” Donald Trump, who never had to worry about paying his tuition, condemned it as “another election enhancing money grab.” Ted Cruz claimed that the average benefactor was a “slacker barista” who wasted years “studying useless things.” And Congressman Jim Jordan insisted Biden’s plan would only “benefit wealthy elites” from Yale and Harvard.

Load comments