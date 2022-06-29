Commuters who travel on Madison’s Beltline (US 12/18) have noticed a smoother ride and will soon experience improved traffic flow during peak travel times.
The Beltline has a history of pavement problems and congestion concerns. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation made numerous improvements over the last several years. After concrete patching issues in 2016, crews replaced the patches and in recent years placed new layers of asphalt pavement.
In addition to fixing the pavement issues, we examined ways to improve traffic flow on the Beltline. The inside median shoulders were upgraded last year along the Beltline, between the Whitney Way exit and I-39/90, for use as an additional travel lane during peak traffic periods. The Flex Lane on the Beltline is an innovative solution to ease backups during the busiest times and provide reliability for motorists who use it every day for work or business. It provides a safe, cost-effective solution to address periodic and recurring congestion without the need to expand the highway beyond its current footprint.
While the Flex Lane is a first for Wisconsin, 17 states have implemented the concept including neighboring states Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio. Each state has found success with better travel time reliability and safer highways. During design of the Flex Lane, we proactively talked with our counterparts in Michigan on their best practices of the US 23 Flex Route north of Ann Arbor.
Over the past few years, we have engaged Madison area stakeholders such as emergency responders, law enforcement, local and state officials, the business community and the general public. This collaboration helps educate motorists on Flex Lane benefits and how to drive it. We also coordinated with our partners at the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Dane County Highway Department to provide timely response to potential incidents and maintenance efforts.
Here’s how the Flex Lane works: Signs located above the lane will indicate when the Flex Lane is open with a green arrow and a red X when the lane is closed. Cameras and sensors give WisDOT traffic operators real-time views and data to efficiently maintain the Flex Lane system. The Flex Lane is dynamic and expected to open during the typical morning and afternoon rush hours and major events. Outside of those times, the Flex Lane will be closed to provide a wide median shoulder for emergency stopping.
Contractors are putting the finishing touches along the Beltline to make the Flex Lane operational. As we prepare to open the Flex Lane this summer, drive safely.
• Buckle your seat belt and put your phone away.
• Be patient and leave room to brake.
• Follow the 55 mph speed limit on the Beltline.
• Only use the Flex Lane when the green arrow is displayed.
Learn more about the Flex Lane and watch information videos at wisconsindot.gov/FlexLane.
The Flex Lane is an innovative way to keep people and commerce moving along the Madison Beltline during peak traffic hours. It’s one more way WisDOT is making Wisconsin’s highways safer and more reliable for everyone who uses them.
