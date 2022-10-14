Herschel Walker, the Republican former football star running for a Georgia Senate seat who supports a total ban on abortion, denies he pressured a former girlfriend to have an abortion, which he paid for. He’s almost certainly lying.
The allegations are easy to believe while his rambling, often contradictory denials are not. The Daily Beast, which broke the story, says it can document the anonymous woman’s claim with, among other things, a $700 check from Walker. We’ve already seen the “get well” card — written in Walker’s handwriting, according to his own son.
Given that Walker has so many demons and skeletons in his closet — he’s like a one-man haunted house — it seems a safe bet the story is true. Even Walker’s denials are taking on a bit of an “even if I did it” hue as he leans into how he’s been “redeemed” and so therefore his past actions (which he didn’t do!) shouldn’t count against him.
Now, here’s the complicated part: Does it matter?
The answer is “Yes, no, maybe.”
Let’s start with the “maybe.” The allegations might matter to a very small group of persuadable anti-abortion Republican or undecided independent voters. Walker was already behind in the polls, and it’s hard to see how this “October surprise” helps win any of them. “Abortion for me, but not for thee” has, to put it mildly, a very niche appeal.
But it’s also possible that this late hit on Walker will perversely help rally the GOP base, which has a Pavlovian reflex to defy “the fake news media.” That’s what Ralph Reed, the founder of the Christian Coalition and a former Georgia GOP state chairman, thinks might happen.
Most intellectually honest conservative commentators concede the allegations are bad for all the obvious reasons, but this is what you get when you let Trump handpick a rookie celebrity candidate and forgo any serious vetting.
The key fact for many Republicans is that control of the Senate is on the line. Better to have a hypocritical and flawed Republican voting their way in a GOP-controlled Senate than the alternative, they figure.
But, no, it doesn’t matter to the GOP party faithful.
What about the yes? Politics is a long game. And there’s simply no avoiding the fact that in the long term this is a self-inflicted wound for the right. It may be easy for the GOP to shrug off these revelations as inconsequential for the November election. The problem for sincere opponents of abortion is that this will make their work a lot harder, for a long time after the midterms.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.