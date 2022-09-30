Italy has elected its first female prime minister. Normally that would be cause for celebration by those who promote diversity, but press reaction in Europe and the United States is treating Giorgia Meloni as the second coming of Italian dictator and Adolf Hitler ally, Benito Mussolini.

The leftist press labels those whose policies they oppose as “right wing,” “extremist” and in Meloni’s case, a woman with “fascist” associations and political roots. A Washington Post editorial calls her a “firebrand ethno-nationalist” whose party “arose from the ashes of post-World War II Italian fascism.” Having already smeared her, the Post then contradicts itself, writing: “In fact, it would be a stretch to regard Ms. Meloni … as a fascist.”

