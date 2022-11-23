The crash takes an instant. You stop at a red light and suddenly a car strikes you from behind. Your airbag deploys as you are pushed into the car in front of you. You’re thrown backward and forward. Your neck hurts immediately. What should you do? Here are some easy steps to guide you through this difficult time.
Cooperate with law enforcementYou must report crashes involving possible personal injury or significant property damage to the police. Decline any request by a driver who struck you to simply exchange insurance information and go about your day. Get a crash report from the police department. Request all statements and photos, too.
Cooperate with your auto and health insurersYour health and auto insurance contracts likely require you to cooperate with your insurance company. After any crash, promptly notify your auto insurance agent about the crash. Provide health insurance information to medical treaters.
Don’t give a statement to the opposing insurance companyThe other driver’s insurance adjuster might phone you a few days after the crash to question you about it. Don’t give an interview to this person. Cooperating with the other drivers’ insurer at this point will not help you.
Don’t settle the personal injury case until you healInsurers generally require a release in exchange for payment on personal injury liability claims. Don’t settle with the other driver’s insurer until you’ve reached maximum medical improvement (MMI). That is, wait until your crash symptoms are gone, or doctors tell you that you are not likely to improve.
Hire counsel if you are not familiar with insurance and subrogationNo law requires you to hire an attorney to help with a personal injury claim. Many people resolve claims without counsel. This requires some understanding of subrogation. If you hire a lawyer, do so early. There is value in the peace of mind that comes with an advocate who knows insurance and provides good counsel to maximize your compensation.
Robert J. Kasieta is the founder and managing member of Kasieta Legal Group, LLC, in Madison.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.