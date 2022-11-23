The crash takes an instant. You stop at a red light and suddenly a car strikes you from behind. Your airbag deploys as you are pushed into the car in front of you. You’re thrown backward and forward. Your neck hurts immediately. What should you do? Here are some easy steps to guide you through this difficult time.

Cooperate with law enforcementYou must report crashes involving possible personal injury or significant property damage to the police. Decline any request by a driver who struck you to simply exchange insurance information and go about your day. Get a crash report from the police department. Request all statements and photos, too.

