The pro-choice jubilation that overtook the state of Kansas is beginning to subside, as all victorious celebrations eventually do.
This is despite the overwhelming support Kansans showed for reproductive rights in the August 2 vote. At about a 60/40 split, voters deep-sixed an amendment that would have opened the door to a conservative Kansas legislature intent on restricting abortion.
Nothing about the vote stops those legislators from testing out new limits in an attempt to re-raise the issue in the courts.
The battle to regain reproductive rights in Kansas and in America has barely begun. And Kansas is more of an anomaly than what will be the norm in most states.
Come November, voters in only four other states will see abortion explicitly on the ballot in similar ways, as a question about their state’s constitution: California, Michigan, Vermont and Kentucky.
Most Americans will encounter it less directly through the views of politicians campaigning on multiple issues. Indiana provides proof. The Hoosier state became the first to illustrate a post-Roe v. Wade reality.
Indiana’s legislature banned abortion from conception, with few exceptions. It was a battle for GOP moderates to pass exceptions for rape, incest, lethal fetal abnormalities and the health of the mother.
Executives of the Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Company reacted quickly, issuing threatening statements that the drug maker expects the new restrictions to limit its recruitment and growth plans.
“Given this new law, we will be forced to plan for more employment growth outside our home state,” read the company’s statement.
This happened mere days after Kansas voters resoundingly demonstrated what surveys show: Most Americans support access to abortion, within limits. And yet, this doesn’t matter as much as pro-lifers wish. This is a harsh demoralizing truth. But the sooner the pro-choice side accepts the situation, the sooner they will be on firm ground to act.
The most sobering interview I’ve conducted in recent months was with a University of Kansas professor who has studied abortion laws for decades.
Professor Alesha E. Doan, 50, does not believe she will see reproductive rights restored within her lifetime. This reason is the political landscape of gerrymandered districts.
This groundwork was put into place over decades, while most pro-choice voters weren’t paying attention. The assumption, among the pro-choice crowd, was that the right to an abortion was safely enshrined in the federal Roe v. Wade ruling.
Here’s the new rule: Every vote is about abortion.
For those still fuzzy on how Roe v. Wade was overturned, this is how it happened: Democrats and pro-choice voters believed that the right to an abortion, with limits, was sealed by Roe v. Wade. Meanwhile, anti-abortion forces were slowly and very adeptly altering the political landscape to undercut the historic ruling.
Faith plays the long game. It’s the strong suit of the most fervently religious, among whom we find many anti-abortion stalwarts.
Pro-choice voters will only gain back some leverage by adopting the focused brand of patient diligence that the religious right used to achieve its aim.
